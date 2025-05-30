Luis Díaz sets a condition to sign for Barça: 'Either him or me, there's no room for both of us'

Barça seek to strengthen their attack with a winger who can also play as a center forward. The goal is to give Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, two key players in the culé offense, some rest. In this search, several names have come up, including Marcus Rashford and Leroy Sané.

However, the top favorite to strengthen Barça is someone else. A Liverpool player who is open to leaving Anfield this summer: Luis Díaz. Since he was young, the Colombian has expressed his admiration for the culé play style and he's never hidden his desire to play at Camp Nou, a dream that could now come true.

| Europa Press

Barça's interest in Luis Díaz and the conditions of his transfer

Luis Díaz's signing for Barça could happen if certain conditions are met. The first barrier is financial. Liverpool are asking for €85 million ($85 million) for his transfer.

Meanwhile, Barça are only willing to offer about €60 million ($60 million). This difference is a significant obstacle to reaching an agreement. To bridge this gap, Deco, the club's sporting director, is working on creative solutions.

One of these strategies could include players from La Masia. Including young talent in the negotiation would help lower the final price for Luis Díaz. This decision is common in complicated operations for Barça.

Competition, the main obstacle for Luis Díaz

Beyond money, the most decisive point isn't the direct negotiation with Liverpool. It's the competition within Barça that could determine Luis Díaz's fate. Raphinha, the current starting winger, has a key role in the team.

If Raphinha stays, Luis Díaz won't agree to be transferred to Barça. The club can't afford to spend €85 million ($85 million) on a player who'll be a substitute most of the time. Meanwhile, the Colombian agrees, so his signing will depend on the Brazilian's future.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

Luis Díaz has made it clear that he only wants to join Barça if he has a guaranteed spot. His condition is simple: "Either him or me, there's no room for both of us". This means Raphinha's continuity is in doubt to make way for the Colombian.

For Luis Díaz to become a new culé player, Barça will have to look for a way out for Raphinha. The Brazilian has a market and could find a destination at other clubs. His departure would free up the wage bill and the necessary squad space for the Liverpool star to land at Camp Nou.