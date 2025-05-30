From being on his way out of Barça to becoming untouchable for Hansi Flick: he's definitely staying

Not even the most optimistic person before the start of the season could have imagined the great campaign Barça has had, winning three out of the four titles at stake. Before the arrival of Hansi Flick, the team seemed sunk and directionless. However, the German coach quickly straightened out the situation. Many changes were already seen during preseason, and the team had a great American tour without the heavyweights.

Hansi Flick established his innovative working methods, started to change certain established habits, and the results came quickly. His trust in the talent from La Masia was total from the beginning. In addition, players who seemed more out than in, like Raphinha or De Jong, have regained their best form.

| @FCBarcelona

The great trust that Hansi Flick transmits to his players has been key for them to bring out their best version, even those who don't play as much. Players who are not starters now, like Gavi or Ronald Araújo, are also fully connected to the team and know they'll get their chance. The most remarkable thing is the case of a footballer who was on his way out and now looks set to stay.

Andreas Christensen will stay thanks to Hansi Flick

One of the German coach's greatest achievements has been improving the performance of most of the squad members. Next season, he wants to do the same with Andreas Christensen, who was halfway out of the club. After his injury, which kept him out of competition for several months, Christensen has returned to the team playing at a high level.

Hansi Flick has given him minutes in difficult moments and the Dane has replied perfectly, earning the coach's trust. Andreas Christensen has been able to play in the last matches of the competition and his continuity seems assured. Flick is delighted with his versatility and has already asked Deco to stop his departure.

Andreas Christensen hopes to have more consistency next year

Throughout the season, the Danish center-back has had a difficult path. His injury history has led Barça to handle his return with caution and he has only reappeared in the final stretch of the season. Andreas Christensen's return marks the beginning of his redemption journey at the Catalan club.

The impression he has left in his final performances has been very positive, convincing Hansi Flick. The German coach has stopped his departure so he can continue his football career at Barça. Hoping to regain his place in the starting eleven, Andreas Christensen is determined to give his best and show his quality next season.