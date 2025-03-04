Liverpool Finds Gold in Madrid: Arne Slot Wants Mohamed Salah's Successor

Mohamed Salah is having a historic season with Liverpool. The Egyptian forward has proven to be the best player in Europe in the 2024-2025 campaign, establishing himself as a strong candidate for the Ballon d'Or. Under the direction of Arne Slot, the 'Reds' lead the Premier League with great authority, and much of this success is due to Salah's exceptional performance.​

A Record-Breaking Season for Mohamed Salah

In 28 Premier League matches, Salah has scored 25 goals and provided 17 assists, directly participating in 42 goals. This figure places him as the league's top scorer and assist provider. Additionally, he has matched the record of Messi by scoring and assisting in 11 matches in a single season in the major European leagues, a feat the Argentine achieved in 2014-2015.

| Europa Press

Mohamed Salah has also set several records in the Premier League this season. He is the first player in the league's history to register more than 40 goal involvements in two different seasons, having already achieved it in 2017-2018. Additionally, he has reached the figure of 16 away goals, matching the record for most away goals in a single campaign.

Salah's Future: Heading to New Horizons

Despite his stellar performance, Mohamed Salah has decided not to renew his contract with Liverpool, which expires at the end of the current season. Everything points to the forward seeking new challenges in Arabia, following in the footsteps of other big names who have opted for emerging leagues. This decision leaves a significant void in Liverpool's attack that Arne Slot will have to fill for the next season.​

Arne Slot Sets His Sights on Brahim Díaz

With the imminent departure of Mohamed Salah, Arne Slot has focused his attention on Real Madrid to find his replacement. The chosen one is Brahim Díaz, a player who has shown flashes of quality in the white team. Brahim, known for his versatility and creativity in the attack front, would fit into the dynamic style that Slot has implemented at Liverpool.

However, despite Liverpool's interest, Brahim Díaz has no intention of leaving Real Madrid. The young striker feels valued at the club and is confident in earning a more prominent role in Carlo Ancelotti's scheme. This stance represents a challenge for Liverpool, which will have to explore other options in the market to replace Salah.​