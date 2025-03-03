First Aitana Bonmatí, Now Graham Hansen: Doesn't Know What to Do to Join Barça

Women's Barça has become the best team in the world. Not only because of the titles they have won in recent years but also because of the quality of their squad.

This season the blaugrana team has made 3 top-level signings. Ewa Pajor, the top scorer of Liga F, Ellie Roebuck in goal and Kika Nazareth, a player with pure talent. Women's Barça is always alert to players who can join the team.

Playing at Barça is not easy, the level is extremely high and every position is contested. There are great players who have tried and haven't succeeded.

Selma Bacha and Her Love for Barça

Last summer Selma Bacha's name was strongly mentioned to strengthen the blaugrana team. At 24 years old, Bacha is one of the most promising full-backs in European football.

She plays for Olympique Lyon and is a key piece in the French National Team. Her contract was ending and it seemed that Barça would be her ideal destination.

A footballer who could be a reinforcement for the defense or the midfield. However, the player decided to renew with Olympique Lyon.

Even so, her admiration for the blaugrana club is evident. She has praised the team on several occasions and has a special relationship with Aitana Bonmatí. The photo they took together with the exchange of jerseys in a friendly match was a sign of complicity.

A Further Hint?

In recent days, Bacha has once again made headlines. She posted on social media a photo with Caroline Graham Hansen's jersey.

Both players exchanged jerseys after a national team match. A simple gesture for some but for others, a new sign that her desire to play at Barça remains intact.

Bacha knows that now is not the time. The squad is stronger than ever and finding a spot is complicated but in football, you never know. If Barça has shown anything, it is that they always seek talent to improve their team.

An Uncertain Future but with Hope

For now, Selma Bacha remains in Lyon but her admiration for Barça doesn't fade. If it wasn't last summer, perhaps in the future the opportunity will arise. Until then, she will continue to shine in France but with an eye on Barcelona.