From Camp Nou to Metropolitano: Hansi Flick Doesn't Want Him and He Goes with Simeone

Rivals and enemies on the field, Barça and Atlético de Madrid often seem quite the opposite when it comes to their financial matters. This relationship has proven beneficial for the colchoneros, as eleven seasons ago the Catalans gave away David Villa, which helped the rojiblancos win the league title. A similar formula materialized in 2020 with Luis Suárez: Simeone recruited him almost at zero cost and he was a key piece in their scheme.

| @FCBarcelona

Both transfers shared strong similarities: high salaries that Barça could no longer afford, renowned footballers in their final stretch, and Simeone willing to maximize these players. Two great players that under normal circumstances Atlético wouldn't have been able to access and who were key to achieving two league titles. All at the expense of another club, Barça, which had rejected them due to economic imperatives.

This season we have another name that Atlético wants to incorporate permanently, it's the center-back Clément Lenglet. Barça wants to part with the Frenchman due to his high salary and because they consider the defensive axis well covered. But it doesn't end here: Hansi Flick will have the final say on another signing that Simeone has requested.

Hansi Flick and Simeone Compete for a Top Signing

There is no doubt that the way both coaches understand soccer influences their decisions and signings. Hansi Flick has revamped this Barça by betting on a clearly offensive game and giving much importance to the play of the wingers. One-on-one, dribbling, and the ability to score from the second line are key aspects for the German coach.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Meanwhile, Simeone is a coach who places great importance on controlling the match. Not for nothing, Atlético de Madrid is currently the most defensively solid team in all European leagues. These differences become more evident when identifying potential signings.

There is a player who interests Simeone and who has been discarded by Hansi Flick. It's Gabri Veiga, who is currently playing in Saudi Arabia. His quality, youth, and versatility to play in various midfield positions make him a great market opportunity and, moreover, he is eager to return to LaLiga.

| Europa Press

Gabri Veiga Wants to Return to Spain: Hansi Flick Discards Him

Gabri Veiga was on Barça's radar before his decision to play in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli. In the end, it all remained rumors, but now the young talent wants to return to LaLiga and Atlético de Madrid clearly positions itself as his next destination. Hansi Flick seems to have discarded his signing.

Gabri Veiga integrates perfectly from the second line with great arrival and scoring ability. The Argentine coach of Atlético de Madrid has given his approval to his signing as he believes Veiga can contribute a lot to the team. Simeone believes his adaptation would be quick and his performance immediate as he knows LaLiga well from his previous stint at Celta de Vigo.