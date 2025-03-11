Barça hosts Benfica's visit this Tuesday (6:45 p.m.) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, the top continental soccer competition. Despite the good result obtained in the first leg (0-1), Barça knows they must come out with all their weapons against a Benfica that couldn't overcome the culer wall. Besides the sporting objectives, Laporta's Barça knows they are playing for a large amount of money tonight against Benfica: the prize for advancing to the next round is massive.

If they overcome the tie, Barça under Flick will face the winner of the clash between Lille and Borussia Dortmund (1-1 in the first leg) in the quarterfinals. Besides focusing on the sporting aspect, it is evident that Barça also has an eye on the economic aspects. Advancing in Europe means significantly increasing revenue, and consequently, Barça knows they must overcome Benfica at all costs, especially for one reason.

| Europa Press

Barça, as has become customary, has budgeted to close the fiscal year with specific revenue derived from the Champions League. The culer club plans to earn money from the team's access to the quarterfinals, but how much money is at stake tonight against Bruno Lage's Benfica?

How Much Money Can Barça Earn Today If They Defeat Benfica in the Champions League?

Starting from the fact that Barça, which finished the UEFA Champions League group stage as second in the group behind Liverpool, has already obtained 55M euros. However, advancing to the next round this Tuesday would mean that Barça would again 'add' a good chunk from the top European competition.

Barça has already accumulated slightly more than 55M euros in this UEFA Champions League, but if they overcome Benfica, the culer club's revenue would increase exponentially. If Barça defeats the Portuguese Benfica this Tuesday, the culer club will earn, just for reaching the quarterfinals, a total of 12.5M euros.

The UEFA Champions League also rewards 15M to the four semifinalists and 18.5M to the two finalists. Additionally, the champion of the current edition of the UEFA Champions League will pocket an additional 6.5M, which will be added to another 4 'kilos' for participating in the UEFA Super Cup.