Barça faces Celta de Vigo this Saturday in the 32nd round of the league with the intention of consolidating their leadership. The culé team wants to keep winning to secure the league championship with only a few rounds left until its conclusion. Both teams arrive at the match with different fortunes, Barça after their hard-fought victory against Leganés, wants to keep adding 3 points.

Celta, after their unexpected stumble at home against Espanyol, will try to play a good match and make things difficult for the leader. Let's remember that in the match in Vigo, Celta surprisingly ended up drawing the match with 2 goals. Barça had taken the lead 0-2 but couldn't end up securing the victory against the Celtiñas.

It remains to be seen what rotations Hansi Flick will make in the match after the Champions League game against Dortmund this past Tuesday. It is expected that the German coach might introduce some changes both in the midfield and in the attacking line. The match will also be marked in the stands where Joan Laporta could end up negotiating an exit from Barça.

Iñaki Peña, Hansi Flick's Discard

The Alicante goalkeeper of Barça is having a very complicated season, and his future at the blaugrana entity seems to be coming to an end. The youth player has clearly become a discard of Hansi Flick, who has opted for the Polish Szczesny. After Ter Stegen's injury, Iñaki Peña was tasked with replacing the German in goal, but his performances didn't convince Flick.

Iñaki Peña has played 22 matches this season and has been pointed out more than once. Matches like against Osasuna, where the team ended up being thrashed 4-2, haven't helped Iñaki Peña keep his place in goal. Hansi Flick clearly ended up choosing Szczesny, and the Polish player's great performance has ultimately proven him right.

Iñaki Peña on Celta's Agenda

The goalkeeper's contract ends in June 2026, and Flick doesn't trust the Alicante player, so Barça will look for an exit for him this summer. Celta de Vigo has him on their list, and other teams like Galatasaray might also be interested in his addition. The Vigo team is looking for a goalkeeper because everything indicates that they are not willing to renew their starting goalkeeper Guaita.

The Vigo club is looking for a reliable goalkeeper with experience in the Spanish league, and Iñaki Peña would be their priority. Celta's problem could be Betis, which has also shown interest in the Alicante goalkeeper of Barça. Celta is really interested in acquiring the goalkeeper's services and would be willing to pay the 10M that Joan Laporta is asking for his signing.