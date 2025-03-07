They Reveal the Secret Meeting Between Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes in Lisbon: The Reason Is Shocking

Last Wednesday, coinciding with the match between Barça and Benfica in Lisbon, a high-level meeting took place that could influence the future of the Catalan club. Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, and Jorge Mendes, renowned agent, met in the Portuguese capital to discuss a matter of utmost importance for the future of the entity.

Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes Understand Each Other

Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes have maintained a solid professional relationship for years. The Portuguese representative has been a key piece in various negotiations that have benefited Barça. Among his most notable clients are young talents like Balde, Ansu Fati, and Lamine Yamal, players who are part of the present and future of the culé team.

In this regard, the good understanding between Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes has facilitated various agreements that have strengthened Barça's locker room. This collaboration has been essential in ensuring the continuity of promising players who are poised to become global references. Now, after their meeting in Lisbon, this relationship makes more sense than ever.

The Focus Is on Lamine Yamal

The reason for the meeting between Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes in Lisbon was to address the future of Lamine Yamal, the great gem of La Masia. At just 17 years old, Lamine has demonstrated exceptional talent, earning a place in the first team and the Spanish National Team. His skill and flair on the field have sparked the interest of several European clubs, causing concern among culé fans.

However, far from being about a possible departure, the board's main objective was the renewal of the young forward. Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes, representing Lamine Yamal, seek to extend his contractual bond beyond 2026. It seems there will be no issues in fulfilling the desire of both parties, as the agreement is total: Lamine will remain at Barça for many years.

Jorge Mendes Confirms Lamine Yamal's Renewal

In the Portuguese capital, Jorge Mendes was very clear in stating that Lamine Yamal's renewal is a fact, and it will take effect when he turns 18. The agent highlighted that negotiations are well underway and that there are no doubts about the player's continuity at Barça. These statements have brought peace to the fans, who see Yamal as a future star of world soccer.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal himself has expressed on several occasions his desire to remain at Barça. In recent interviews, he has expressed his commitment to the club and his intention to become a culé legend. These words reflect his gratitude toward the entity that has given him the opportunity to develop as a professional.