Álex Baena, Villarreal's midfielder, has been linked to Barça in recent months. His playing style fits with the culé philosophy, and the player has expressed his desire to wear the blue and garnet jersey. However, his release clause of 60 million euros complicates his signing.

Baena has stated that he would only consider leaving Villarreal for a top 10 European club, with Barça as his preferred destination. Despite his interest, the Catalan board, led by Deco, considers the price too high. Therefore, it seems tremendously complicated for Álex Baena to land at Camp Nou.

Deco Seeks Alternatives at Villarreal

Faced with the impossibility of signing Baena, Deco has set his sights on another Villarreal player: Ayoze Pérez, a Canary Islands forward who has scored 15 goals in 24 matches this season. His experience and versatility make him an attractive option to strengthen Barça's attack.

Ayoze Pérez was already on the culé radar before joining Villarreal, and now, with his performance, he could fulfill his dream of playing at Camp Nou. Deco is fully aware of his great level and believes he would fit perfectly alongside Lewandowski, so he will try to sign him. Additionally, his exit price is completely affordable, as his market value is only 10 million.

Ayoze Pérez Is Deco's Choice: He's at His Best

The possible arrival of Ayoze Pérez to Barça under Flick responds to the need to find a replacement for Ansu Fati, whose continuity at the club is uncertain. Additionally, Ayoze would bring depth and experience to the attack, being the perfect complement to Robert Lewandowski. His goal-scoring statistics and his ability to adapt to different offensive positions make him a viable option for the team led by Hansi Flick.​

The next transfer market will be crucial for Barça, and Deco will have to manage the ins and outs to form a competitive squad. The possible arrival of Ayoze Pérez could provide the necessary balance in the Catalan attack. We will have to wait to see how the negotiations develop and if Ayoze joins Barça.

For now, what is almost confirmed is that Álex Baena is moving away from FC Barcelona. Deco believes that the culé midfield is sufficiently covered and has focused his attention on finding a backup for Lewandowski. In this regard, Ayoze Pérez, with a goal every 116 minutes, becomes the No. 1 option.