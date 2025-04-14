Joan Laporta Responds to Javier Tebas with a Historic Photo: A Promise Is a Debt

For some time now, Javier Tebas has embarked on a crusade against Barça, especially regarding economic control and Fair Play rules. As president of LaLiga, Tebas has blocked several of Joan Laporta's operations, preventing significant signings. Additionally, he was one of the main figures responsible for Leo Messi's departure and almost prevented the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.

Javier Tebas vs. Joan Laporta

The conflict reached its peak when Javier Tebas attempted to block the registration of Olmo and Pau Víctor. He claimed that Barça's accounts were incorrect, pointing out that the club did not meet the economic requirements to register the footballers. To counter this, Joan Laporta included the sale of VIP seats at the new Camp Nou in the financial statement.

However, Javier Tebas did not accept this solution, arguing that the VIP seats could not be accounted for, as they had not yet been built. Despite the precautionary measure issued by the Higher Sports Council, Tebas continued with his stance, trying to reverse the registration of Olmo and Pau to Joan Laporta's despair.

Joan Laporta's Response to Javier Tebas Doesn't Take Long

In recent hours, Joan Laporta has replied forcefully to Javier Tebas. The Barça president posted a photo from Camp Nou under construction, sitting in one of the new VIP seats of the stadium. This image is not only symbolic but also shows that the progress in constructing these seats is much more advanced than LaLiga expected.

With this photo, Joan Laporta has made a strong statement, proving that the sale of the VIP seats is already a reality. With these advances in Camp Nou's construction, Javier Tebas will no longer be able to use this argument against Barça. The sale of the VIP seats is completely justified, and now Barça can move forward with its other operations without Tebas's interference holding it back.

The Barça president, along with the CEO of Limak, the company in charge of the works, supervised the progress in the stadium's remodeling. Most of the VIP seats have already been installed, and the construction of the new field and facilities continues at a good pace. With more than 3,000 workers working around the clock, the Camp Nou project is advancing to offer a modern stadium with expanded capacity by 2026.