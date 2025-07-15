The preseason for Barça has already started and Hansi Flick has begun to make the first important decisions. It's clear that it's still early to start making assessments, but Hansi Flick has grown tired of a player and has requested that he leave during this transfer window. This is not about Ter Stegen, who's still training in the gym and whose future is uncertain: Hansi Flick has kicked out another talent from Barça, who's now completely out of the project.

Hansi Flick is someone who gives everyone opportunities, but he's a very demanding coach who has very clear rules. The preseason has already started and for Hansi Flick that's synonymous with maximum demands, especially because Barça is fighting to compete for all official titles again. Barça was just one step away from playing in the Champions League final and Hansi Flick wants his team's level and commitment to be extraordinary.

| @FCBarcelona

Hansi Flick has already started working and he's doing so with a big advantage: the transfer window is still open, so he can sign and sell whoever he wants. This is precisely one of the great advantages for Hansi Flick, who's already grown tired of a player in these first two days of preseason: he becomes the big sale. Hansi Flick understands certain situations and can even tolerate them, but the German doesn't want any more excuses from a footballer who's leaving immediately.

Confirmed, Hansi Flick kicks him out of Barça, first big sale: "It's not Ter Stegen..."

At Barça, everyone is talking about the sale of Ter Stegen, but the truth is Barça is working on it and, for now, there are no updates. There are updates in another area, though, as Hansi Flick has ordered that a first-team player stop being part of the group: he wants to sell him right now. Hansi Flick, meanwhile, understands Ter Stegen's situation and won't pressure him, although he's already told him that he won't be the starting or backup goalkeeper.

Barça's and Hansi Flick's rules are meant to be followed and, in this case, there's a footballer who's blatantly broken them. Hansi Flick has noticed and, as a result, has requested severe action: brutal punishment, Flick wants him out of Barça. Hansi Flick has earned all the credit in the world, which is why Deco and Joan Laporta will comply without protest: first big sale of the window and it's not Ter Stegen.

A young Barça gem breaks the rules: Hansi Flick catches him and wants him out of FC Barcelona

Hansi Flick stands out for being a very approachable coach, but he sets many rules and is very demanding. "If he sets rules, it's because they must be followed," sources from Barça say, who recall that he's "intolerant" of lateness, among other things. The preseason has already officially started and, in these first days, there's a player who's already caused Hansi Flick's anger: Barça has to sell him.

Ter Stegen has many chances to leave Barça in this transfer window, as does Héctor Fort, who arrived late to medical tests this past Sunday. The youth player, trained at La Masia, got distracted after Lamine Yamal's birthday and arrived about 30 min. late, after 9 a.m. Spanish time.

Hansi Flick noticed and, according to "Diario AS", will take action. In this regard, this outlet can confirm that Hansi Flick doesn't count on Héctor Fort and wants him to get his act together away from Barça: the culer club is looking to loan or transfer him this summer.