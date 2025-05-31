Lamine Yamal and Raphinha say goodbye, he's heading to the Premier League: flick has already been informed

Barça's sporting successes this season have largely depended on the boots of the two wingers, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Flick has given them the necessary trust and they've replied in the best possible way.

The Brazilian's numbers have been exceptional and surprising: from being practically out of the club last summer to signing a season to remember. Raphinha has become one of the untouchables in Hansi Flick's system, taking part in 57 matches and being one of the most used. In addition, he has managed to score an impressive 34 goals and 25 assists.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of the world's stars with his unbelievable performances. The La Masia gem has finally exploded and has made it onto the Ballon d'Or candidate list. His numbers haven't been as impressive as Raphinha's, but they're also worth mentioning: 18 goals and 25 assists.

Barça's wings have brought a lot of joy this season and Flick wants everything to stay the same next season. In this regard, the German coach has requested a reinforcement to give Lamine Yamal and Raphinha some rest.

The alternative to Raphinha and Lamine Yamal

Flick has been working for months on signing an striker who can give Barça's wingers some rest. Names like Nico Williams or Luis Díaz have been mentioned, but the reality is that they're too good to start from the bench. In this sense, Flick had requested to study the addition of an old acquaintance with whom he keeps a good relationship and who would accept being a substitute at FC Barcelona.

We're talking about Leroy Sané, who coincided with Flick at Bayern Munich and with the German national team. Sané won't renew his contract with Bayern and will leave as a free agent this summer. This scenario has caught Hansi Flick's attention, who has requested his signing.

However, Leroy Sané's decision has been totally unexpected. He has ruled out signing for Barça despite his great relationship with Flick. He'll go to the Premier League, where he has already found a team.

Tottenham is Leroy Sané's destination

The German winger's agent, Pini Zahavi, has offered his services to Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern wants to renew the player under more modest financial conditions, but the agreement has broken down and the decision is now final. Leroy Sané is leaving for the Premier League without Tottenham having to pay a single euro for his transfer.

Meanwhile, Flick was hoping to strengthen the squad with a player of Leroy Sané's quality and experience. His speed, ability to unbalance, and decision-making in the final third of the field make him a desired player. However, the presence of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha makes it very difficult for another winger to arrive, since right now, no one can bench either the "11" or the "19".