He's better than Gavi, but Barça let him go: sold to Atlético for €60M

The season hasn't been easy at all for Gavi. The Andalusian has been out of competition for almost a year, and it's been very difficult for him to get into Hansi Flick's plans. The German blindly trusts the trio formed by Pedri, De Jong, and Dani Olmo, which leaves the "6" out of the starting line-up.

However, despite the difficulties and competition, Hansi Flick has been giving minutes to Gavi and his performance has been improving. He has participated in 42 matches, 1,688 minutes (1,688) of effective play, managing to score 3 goals and provide a couple of assists. It's true that his numbers could be better, but he still has room to grow, since he's only 20 years old.

| FC Barcelona

Now, although Gavi's quality is not in doubt, the performance he's able to offer after his serious injury raises some doubts. Precisely because of this, Barça has focused its attention on the transfer market. The "6" is not for sale, but the Catalan club has been working for months on bringing in another midfielder, although we've finally learned that he'll sign with Atlético de Madrid.

Barça's option for the midfield fades and Gavi celebrates it

Hansi Flick has been known for not favoring anyone and Gavi knows it. The German coach wants him to play more, but when he comes on to replace Pedri, the team feels it. That's why Barça had considered bringing in an "8" who could set the pace to help manage the minutes for the player from Tenerife.

Álex Baena was the chosen one, the player from Almería had stated, on more than one occasion, his desire to end up playing for Barça. He's a player who is liked and fits into Flick's system and who could become better than Gavi.

| E-Noticies, @alexbbaena

However, the current Villarreal player is practically set to join Atlético, who will pay the 60 million set by his release clause.

Atlético speeds up the signing of Álex Baena

Once the league championship ended, Atlético has gone full speed ahead for the signing of Álex Baena. The Colchoneros don't want the operation to drag on and are determined to close the deal soon. The goal is for Baena to be available for Simeone for the Club World Cup.

It's a matter of days before his signing becomes official and the player from Almería ends up landing at the Metropolitano. Atlético will pay Villarreal the 60 million of his release clause: news that Barça regrets, but Gavi celebrates. The Barça player knows that with Baena on the team, it would've been very difficult for him to get quality minutes.