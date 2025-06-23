15M and he says goodbye to Barça to play for PSV: Joan Laporta has given the order

Joan Laporta is carrying out impressive management at the helm of Barça, although at the cost of great sacrifices. Barça president has had to solve the serious financial problems of the Catalan entity with a strategy based on guarantees, levers, and complex financial engineering. Although the situation remains complicated, Laporta hasn't shown fear when making difficult decisions to ensure the club's future.

Throughout his term, Joan Laporta has made decisions that have surprised, such as Messi's departure, which shows his firmness when facing challenges. In this regard, the president hasn't hesitated to implement new measures to ease Barça's finances, even if that means selling important players. In this context, the latest major development comes from PSV, which may take a La Masia gem for €15 million.

| Europa Press

15 million and he says goodbye to Barça to play for PSV

PSV Eindhoven, recent Eredivisie champion, has set its sights on Héctor Fort for next season. The Dutch club has made an initial offer of €5 million for the player, although Joan Laporta considers that amount insufficient. The culé president has set a price of €15 million, considering this the right value for the La Masia full-back.

Although the agreement is still far off, PSV's interest in the footballer is clear and could intensify in the coming days. Héctor Fort, who has had an inconsistent season at Barça, hasn't managed to secure a starting spot on the team. This has made his future at the club uncertain, and a departure seems the most likely outcome.

For Héctor Fort, PSV could be an excellent option to keep growing and developing as a player. At the Dutch club, he would have more minutes and a more prominent role, something he would hardly achieve at Barça in the short term. Eredivisie has proven to be a suitable league for the progress of young talents, and joining PSV could offer him the opportunity to shine.

It's still too early to know what will happen, but Héctor Fort must make the right decision to keep progressing. Another season without minutes at Barça could be fatal for his personal aspirations. Therefore, even though Joan Laporta is asking for €15 million, neither PSV nor FC Barcelona rule out a loan, which would be the most suitable option.