Eric García's bomb shakes up the Barça locker room: not even Koundé knew about it

Eric García has experienced a season full of changes and surprises, since his situation was initially uncertain. Hansi Flick, Barça's coach, couldn't find a clear spot for him in his system. However, little by little, through a lot of hard work, effort, and strong performances, the Catalan has ended up being very important in the German coach's plans, though not without effort.

Eric García's situation was very complicated during the first few months and in January he was about to return to Girona. Míchel's team made a €10 million offer for him, but Hansi Flick canceled his departure at the last moment. Fortunately, this decision turned out to be key for Eric's future, as he began to gain prominence in the squad in an unexpected position.

| @ericgm3

Eric García's new role fits him like a glove

With Jules Koundé's injury in the final stretch of the season, Eric García started to find his place at right back. A position that, until then, didn't seem suitable for him, but that ended up fitting his play style. As time went by, his performance in that position improved and he ended up establishing himself as one of the main and indispensable players in Hansi Flick's system.

Eric García's outstanding performance has even surprised his teammates. In an unexpected turn, Hansi Flick has decided to cancel the search for another full-back. Jules Koundé, who seemed to need a backup for much of the season, now knows that Eric will be his partner on the right flank at Camp Nou next season.

Héctor Fort will have to leave because of Eric García

This decision has left Héctor Fort in a complicated situation. The young footballer, who had been seen as Koundé's backup, now sees his future at Barça slipping away. With Eric García established at right back, the competition in that area of the field has been considerably reduced, leaving Héctor Fort with few options.

Eric García has gone from being on the verge of leaving to earning a key spot at Barça thanks to his strong performances. His rise has impacted not only the locker room, but also the players themselves, like Jules Koundé, who didn't expect this drastic change in Hansi Flick's planning. It remains to be seen how his role will evolve in the near future and whether he can keep the level he has shown in recent months.