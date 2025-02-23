Joshua Kimmich Didn't Expect It: They Reveal the Real Reason for His Not Signing With Barça

The future of the German international midfielder, Joshua Kimmich, could be close to being tied again to Bayern Munich. However, the new renewal contract is still not finalized and Bayern's officials are not easing the pressure on the player. Talking about Kimmich is talking about versatility; he can play in any midfield position, even as a full-back.

The ability to adapt makes him an invaluable asset for his team; in his role as a pivot, he delivers the perfect blend of solid defense with playmaking. His vision of the game is remarkable, and his ability to anticipate plays gives him a significant competitive advantage. He is not only a passer but knows how to orchestrate timing like no one else; this combination of defensive and offensive skills makes him one of the best midfielders in the world.

Several of the big clubs were watching his moves, but teams like Guardiola's City, which had him in their sights, ended up incorporating Nico González. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has given opportunities to Frenkie De Jong, who has known how to take advantage of them, and his continuity at Barça is almost certain. Real Madrid has more urgencies in the midfield after the departure of Toni Kroos and the possible retirement of Modric this coming summer.

Hansi Flick Bets on Kimmich

The German coach of Barça knows him well from his time at Bayern Munich and the German national team. He knows perfectly well the enormous quality of the player and what he would be capable of contributing to the blaugrana team. On the other hand, the incorporation of a player of his level could be done at zero cost since he becomes a free agent starting next June 30.

| Europa Press

Kimmich still hasn't renewed and Hansi Flick would bet on his signing; however, he has encountered a serious problem. Joan Laporta and Deco haven't thrown in the towel yet, although they are aware of the great competition existing to secure his services. Teams like Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG, or Real Madrid itself are alert to his situation.

Hansi Flick's Problem: Kimmich Is Not Welcome in Barça's Locker Room

Hansi Flick has not the slightest doubt that Kimmich would be a spectacular reinforcement thanks to his high level, field hierarchy, and enormous versatility. But in Barça's locker room, they are not entirely convinced, and there are several players who oppose his arrival. The reason is that a veteran player like Kimmich, 30 years old, would abruptly cut the progression of La Masia's talents.

Among the key players who are against the arrival of the German midfielder are Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, and Alejandro Balde himself. These players would be in favor of protecting Marc Casadó or Marc Bernal, who they believe have shown they are more than ready to be indisputable in the first team. For them, the arrival of Joshua Kimmich is not a necessity; they believe the answer lies at home.