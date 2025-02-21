Fabrizio Romano Warns Deco and Laporta, Goodbye Barça: 'the Offer Is Already Submitted'

Fabrizio Romano, a popular journalist specializing in the transfer market, issues a clear warning to Laporta and Deco and confirms that Barça already has an offer on the table. Fabrizio Romano, famous for his usual 'Here We Go', has published information confirming that Barça has a direct offer from Palmeiras, a Brazilian club that wants Vitor Roque. The Brazilian transfer market closes next February 28 and, therefore, Palmeiras wants to sign Vitor Roque, a Barça forward on loan at Andalusian Betis.

Barça doesn't count on Vitor Roque and, therefore, has been looking for an exit for weeks, which could be finalized in these next few hours of the week. The main problem is that Barça loaned Vitor Roque to Betis until the end of the season, so Betis could exercise their right and keep him. Barça is working, along with several intermediaries like André Cury, for Betis to accept and release Vitor Roque so that he can subsequently be sold to Palmeiras, which would pay €28M.

Vitor Roque arrived at Barça as the promising forward of Brazil, signed from Athletico Paranaense at 18 years old and was an addition endorsed by Deco. The culer club paid 30 million euros for his signing plus a similar amount in variables, which evidently won't be paid. The forward signed a contract until 2031 with a €500M clause and arrived with a great aura of a scorer, positioning himself as the natural successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Fabrizio Romano Warns Deco and Laporta, Goodbye Barça: 'The Offer Is Already Presented'

Vitor Roque, a 19-year-old Brazilian forward, arrived at LaLiga EA Sports just a year ago and, after passing through Barça and Betis, hasn't managed to settle. Vitor Roque has a contract with Barça, but the culer club doesn't want anything to do with the Brazilian and only thinks about finding him a new destination, as Betis won't keep him either. Vitor Roque's adaptation to LaLiga EA Sports hasn't been easy, which is why the Brazilian forward is already thinking about packing his bags for his new destination.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barça already has a formal offer from Palmeiras, which would pay about 30 million euros for the Brazilian forward, now on loan at Betis. Barça views the operation very favorably, especially because it would ensure that Vitor Roque's signing ends here and doesn't generate more losses in the culer accounts. The ball is in Betis's court, which must decide what to do with Vitor Roque: the center forward is pushing to return to Brazil, so there are many options.

Trying to take advantage of his poor performance, Palmeiras seeks to secure his services before February 28, when the market ends in Brazil. Palmeiras is determined to bet heavily on Vitor Roque, but first, they are probing to ensure the operation is feasible. For this, Betis would have to give the OK by breaking the 2-year loan with Barça.