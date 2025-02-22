Míchel Does Barça a Huge Favor: Rain of Millions for This La Masia Star

Míchel Sánchez made history with Girona last season and thanks to his good year he placed himself at the top of football. After the historic season, those from Montilivi suffered a cleanup from big teams, which took most of their best men. In fact, the reinforcements haven't been up to the level of those who left and Míchel has noticed it.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Barça has gone from less to more and is making history under the orders of Hansi Flick, the new coach. Since his arrival, there have been several who have benefited and others who have been harmed. Before his arrival, one of the Barça stars from La Masia left due to a lack of opportunities.

The Situation of Barça and Míchel

Barça is scraping money from all sides and it seems that Laporta's methods are bearing fruit. The club's economic situation has improved considerably and the Barça fans, little by little, are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. To achieve this, the president has had to close big levers, which have been criticized by a part of the fans.

Meanwhile, Míchel is trying to keep Girona competitive despite gradually losing players. To achieve this, the coach also has to sign, so he is studying the best market options. One of the ones he likes the most is Ferran Jutglà, the center forward from Bruges who was trained in the academy.

Ferran Jutglà has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists so far this season (38 games). Additionally, he is being important in the Champions League and has managed to get his team to qualify for the next phase. This has made several of the relevant teams in Europe take notice of him.

| Europa Press

What Ferran Jutglà Would Bring to Barça

Ferran Jutglà was sold for 5 million euros, but Barça kept a 10% capital gain. This means that Barça would receive 10% of the amount for which he is sold minus 5 million. That is, if the Spaniard is sold for 20 million, Barça would receive 10% of 15 million.

Therefore, Bruges will recover the investment no matter the selling price. Míchel is interested in incorporating the striker into his team and it is likely that there will be news in the coming months.