Jorge Valdano Warns Real Madrid Before It's Too Late: 'It'll Be the Opposite'

The 2024-25 season for Real Madrid has been marked by ups and downs in the two main competitions: LaLiga and the Champions League. In LaLiga, the Whites have shown an inconsistent performance, sitting in second place tied on points with Barça, but with one game less. Additionally, significant defeats, such as the 0-4 in El Clásico, have highlighted defensive deficiencies that concern the fans and the coaching staff.

In the Champions League, Real Madrid achieved a dramatic qualification to the quarter-finals after defeating Atlético de Madrid in a dramatic penalty shootout. The team showed resilience and character to overcome their eternal rival, allowing them to advance in the European competition. Now, the next hurdle for Carlo Ancelotti's team will be Arsenal: Arteta's team has a great squad and all the enthusiasm in the world to reach the semi-finals.

| Europa Press

Undoubtedly, the Champions League remains Real Madrid's main objective, and prominent figures like Jorge Valdano are fully aware of it. The Madrid legend, now a tactical analyst on various sports programs, almost always gets his observations right. Now, the latest thing he has said should alert Carlo Ancelotti's pupils.

Jorge Valdano Warns Real Madrid About Arsenal

Jorge Valdano wanted to send a warning to Real Madrid's squad before the decisive stretch of the season. The Argentine has pointed out that the match against Arsenal will require a different approach than the one shown against Atlético de Madrid. Valdano has highlighted that Arsenal is a team that seeks ball possession and that Real Madrid will need to adapt to this circumstance to succeed in the tie.

According to Jorge Valdano, Real Madrid will encounter "other problems" in the match against Arsenal. The English team is characterized by wanting the ball and will not hesitate to defend and attack with ball possession. Therefore, it will be a match "opposite to the one they had against Atlético."

These statements by Jorge Valdano underline the need for Real Madrid to adjust their strategy to face a rival that prioritizes game control through possession. While Atlético de Madrid usually concedes the ball and looks for counterattacks, Arsenal presents a different challenge. A situation that will force Carlo Ancelotti's team to adapt and be more proactive in ball recovery and management if they want to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.