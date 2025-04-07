It's Definitive, Goodbye Barça, Hello Betis: Ansu Fati Is Left Alone, Golden Opportunity

The economic situation of FC Barcelona has reached a critical point in recent years, and the Barça board knows that financial stability will be essential to ensure a competitive future. The financial fair play rules imposed by LaLiga have considerably hindered the arrival of new signings at Camp Nou. In this scenario, it is assumed that this summer the club will have to force several important departures to balance their accounts.

One of the most mentioned names in the predictions to leave FC Barcelona is Ansu Fati. Despite being considered the greatest promise of La Masia and a talent that caused enormous expectations, the reality is that his situation is increasingly complicated. Hansi Flick doesn't count on the young forward, who has only accumulated 187 minutes on the field, causing his market value to plummet to 5 million euros.

| Europa Press

Additionally, Ansu Fati holds the third position in terms of salary within the Barça squad, making his departure even more evident. His high salary and limited prominence place the '10' in an uncomfortable situation, as the Catalan club needs to reduce its wage bill and make room for new additions. However, although Ansu's departure seems decided, his situation could take an unexpected turn in the coming weeks thanks to a surprise move from Betis.

Ansu Fati Thanks Betis

In recent hours, Betis has shown interest in signing Pau Víctor. The former Girona player completed a great preseason accumulating many minutes and scoring several goals, but when the official competition started, he was left without a place in the rotation. He hardly plays, so this summer he will leave the City of Barcelona in search of new adventures, and Betis could be his destination.

| Europa Press, @fcbarcelonab

In this regard, the main beneficiary of Pau Víctor's departure could be Ansu Fati. If Betis manages to close his signing, Barça's '10' could find an opportunity at Camp Nou to stay and play an important role as Lewandowski's substitute. On the other hand, if the operation doesn't come to fruition, it is most likely that Ansu will end up packing his bags.

This summer will be crucial for Ansu Fati's future. Although his departure seemed inevitable, the negotiations that may take place in the coming weeks could change his destiny. Everything depends on Pau Víctor and Betis.