Joan Laporta had the signing of a new attacking midfielder very advanced, but this has been terminally ruled out after the latest performances by Fermín López, a youth player trained at La Masia. While it is true that Fermín López's performance and playing time had substantially decreased, the player from Huelva has turned the tables and now compels Laporta. In fact, Joan Laporta, who had a contract ready for a world-class star, has been forced to withdraw it: Fermín López's performance is outstanding and Flick is also won over.

The transfer market is closed, but it is tempting to start moving, especially for Joan Laporta, who wants Barça to excite with soccer and also with new signings. Joan Laporta wanted to sign an attacking midfielder, and the main casualty was going to be Fermín López, but everything has changed in the last few hours: Fermín López has convinced Laporta. Fermín López started against Borussia Dortmund and didn't score, but he was key for Barça to thrash the German side, touched and almost sunk in the Champions League.

Barça considered that Fermín López would have a very difficult time continuing to enjoy quality minutes, but the truth is that the La Masia youth player has fully convinced Flick. With Dani Olmo's absence, Fermín López has become Barça's starting attacking midfielder, which is why Joan Laporta has considered canceling a TOP signing. Joan Laporta had it very advanced and was even drafting the contract, but Fermín López's latest performances have forced the cancellation of that incorporation, which was close to being official.

Fermín López Shines and Meets with Joan Laporta: Barça's President Already Cancels the Signing of a World Star

The data show what we are often unable to express, or at least that's what they say. In the case of Fermín López, it is proven: no midfielder in the 5 major European leagues has completed more through passes every 90 minutes. This data illustrates that, playing as an attacking midfielder, there is no player more incisive than Fermín López, who is occupying the role of the injured Dani Olmo, a regular in the starting line-up.

Joan Laporta had the signing of a world-class star ready to strengthen the midfield, but after Fermín López's latest performances, it has been completely ruled out. Joan Laporta had decided on Antonio Cordero, a star from Málaga who plays in the same position, but Barça will halt their interest after Fermín's minutes. Cordero is represented by Pini Zahavi, a great friend of Joan Laporta, which is why the president was willing to offer him a contract, but it has been completely ruled out.

Joan Laporta Offers Him a Contract with Barça, but Fermín López Cancels the Signing

Antonio Cordero, better known as Antoñito, had many chances to sign for Barça with a long-term contract, but the club has definitively halted their interest. The truth is that Barça, which has Fermín López, is working with an alternative option to sign Cordero: to have a reserve team spot and play on loan. Barça is negotiating it, but according to 'e-Notícies', the operation is cold, and consequently, Cordero is not willing to accept a reserve team spot.

The key in this 'halt' has been Fermín López, European and Olympic champion this past summer. Fermín López is not having his best season, but he is a fixture in the attacking midfield for Hansi Flick, and Barça wants to keep him in that status. It should be remembered that Fermín López renewed his contract with Barça a few months ago and is linked to the Catalan entity until 2029.