Joan Laporta has been responsible for making the club resurface and return to the place it deserves: the top of the soccer world. Those from the City of Barcelona have become a very competitive team again, and their recent matches are the perfect reflection of that. In fact, Flick's arrival at Barça was the best decision by the board in recent years.

Barça needed a coach with character and clear ideas, something that seems easy to find but is not. Meanwhile, Joan Laporta has also had to strengthen the squad and make the best players want to stay. An offer from Manchester City had worried the Catalan entity, and Laporta has offered the '10' to a star to make him stay.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta's Management

Joan Laporta has been criticized on several occasions due to the financial problems in the City of Barcelona team. The reality is that this is not the fault of the current president but of Josep Maria Bartomeu, the previous one. The current one has only tried to navigate through problems, and it is going quite well.

Faced with such a difficult situation and with many teams lurking, Joan Laporta has managed to keep the doors of his castle closed. Many teams like Manchester City have been interested in Barça footballers, as is normal. Moreover, all of them have more purchasing power than the Catalans, and their offers are much higher.

Fortunately for Barça, the club's history is enough for many to dream of defending the culé jersey. Recently, it was known that there was a great interest in Pedri, the best midfielder currently. Joan Laporta, in an attempt to retain him, considered the option of giving him the '10' to make him feel valued.

| Europa Press

Pedri, Key Piece

The reality is that Pedri is a key piece in Barça's new project, and all the team's soccer goes through his boots. In fact, the fans chant the name of the Canary Islander in every match played in the City of Barcelona. Pep Guardiola, who knows that his midfielders are starting to age, wanted to bring in the culé.

Joan Laporta, who has managed to get Pedri to renew, wants to offer him the '10', a number with a lot of history at Barça. Everything points to the midfielder being the bearer of the legendary number if Ansu Fati ends up leaving this summer.