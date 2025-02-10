Joan Laporta Dreams of a Top Signing: Ferran Torres Has the Final Say

Ferran Torres has emerged as a key piece in Barça during the 2024-2025 season. Although there was past speculation about his possible departure, his current performance has silenced those doubts. With standout performances, including a hat trick against Valencia in the Copa del Rey, he has proven his worth in Hansi Flick's scheme.

In LaLiga, Ferran Torres has played 16 matches, accumulating 637 minutes on the field. During this time, he has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists, directly participating in 6 goals for the team. These figures reflect his ability to influence Barça's offensive play coming off the bench, which reflects his great value for Flick.

Ferran Torres has managed to earn Hansi Flick's trust, becoming the ideal substitute for any of the attacking positions. His versatility allows him to adapt to different offensive roles, bringing depth and dynamism to the team. However, despite the good level shown by the '7', Barça's offensive trio, composed of Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha, lacks substitutes of equal caliber.

Joan Laporta Has a Dream, but It Depends on Ferran Torres

Despite Ferran Torres's outstanding performance, Barça's president, Joan Laporta, has in mind to further strengthen the squad. His main target is Rafael Leão, AC Milan's star.

Rafael Leão, represented by Jorge Mendes, has been linked with Barça on several occasions. The good relationship between his agent and Joan Laporta has sparked many rumors. However, his signing won't be easy, as AC Milan values the player at over 100 million euros.

In such a scenario, the possible arrival of Rafael Leão poses a serious dilemma for Joan Laporta. Without Ferran Torres's departure, it would be difficult to finance such a significant signing. Moreover, Ferran's current performance makes it hard to justify his sale, so the operation depends exclusively on the future of the '7' culé.

Ferran Torres Must Decide

Ferran Torres has established himself as an essential player for Barça this season, and his contribution has been so significant that his continuity seems indispensable. Although Joan Laporta dreams of incorporating Rafael Leão, the reality is that without Ferran's departure, this incorporation is complicated.

That's why Ferran Torres holds the key to Rafael Leão's arrival. If he decides to leave Barça in the summer, he will make enough room for Leão's transfer. However, if he decides to stay and fulfill his contract, Joan Laporta will have to look for a more affordable and lower-level alternative to complement Flick's offensive line.