Deco Takes Advantage of Valencia-Barça to Negotiate His Signing: 'Corberán Wants Him'

Tonight, Valencia and FC Barcelona face off in a decisive duel to aspire to lift the Copa del Rey. Let's remember that the quarterfinals are still played as a single match, so the winner will take all the glory. Things couldn't have started better for Flick's team, as Ferran Torres opened the scoring before the fifth minute, and by halftime, he already had three.

Barça arrived at Mestalla after a tight victory last weekend against Alavés, but once again showing that the game plan is clear. Hansi Flick has managed to convey his plans perfectly, and positive results have continued to come match after match. Currently, the Catalans are 4 points behind the leader in LaLiga, qualified for the next phase of the Champions League, and with one foot in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

However, the most notable aspect of tonight's Valencia-Barça isn't about who will qualify. It's evident that the sports aspect is very important, but Deco also has time to discuss other topics with the ché board. Specifically, the sporting director is negotiating the departure of one of the youth players with whom Flick doesn't seem to count much.

Deco takes advantage of Valencia-Barça to negotiate his transfer: 'Corberán wants him'

The Mestalla box has witnessed great meetings throughout its history, and Deco knows it. That's why, taking advantage of today's Valencia-Barça, he wants to finalize a very beneficial transfer for both entities. Yes, because while the player in question isn't in Flick's plans, Corberán would welcome him with open arms.

We're talking about Héctor Fort. The right-back of FC Barcelona, who debuted last season under Xavi's orders, doesn't have many opportunities with Flick. The German trusts Jules Koundé blindly and almost never makes changes in that position: as proof, the Frenchman is the most used in the locker room with over 2,800 minutes played.

In this scenario, Valencia has asked Deco about the possibility of incorporating Héctor Fort. Corberán, the ché coach, is looking for a full-back with projection to cover the right flank of the defense, so he has thought of the culé youth player. The agreement formula, however, would have to be in the form of a loan, as Barça doesn't want to completely part with the '32'.

Deco's reply to Héctor Fort and Valencia

Deco surely brought up the topic of Héctor Fort tonight with Valencia's directors to give them his opinion. And, as tempting as it may seem, Flick has canceled the departure of Koundé's substitute, precisely due to a lack of alternatives.

It's true that Héctor Fort plays little, but he's always available, and Flick values him positively. For now, and until Deco finds a new full-back, the youth player will have to stay at Barça. A piece of news that Corberán already knows, so he'll have to look for other solutions in the next market.