Barça Defeats Valencia and Ferran Torres Bids Farewell, Flick Confirms It: 'His New...'

FC Barcelona has crushed Valencia 0 to 5 in a magical night for the Catalans, who dominated from start to finish. Flick presented a truly competitive line-up, but he also allowed himself the top-level of, for example, benching his star '9', Robert Lewandowski. The Pole already has an impressive 30 goals and 3 assists in just 32 matches played, so his benching in a do-or-die match was risky.

However, to the delight of Barça fans and the relief of Hansi Flick, Ferran Torres was immense. The '7' had the opportunity to play against his former team and didn't disappoint: he found the net three times and left a very good impression. A powerful performance that will inevitably cause changes in Flick's plans.

Ferran Torres turns his future around

Ferran Torres has been one of the standout names of the past transfer market. He was strongly linked with a move to AC Milan, but according to several sources, the offer was rejected by Flick and the Barça board. Despite the rumors, the '7' is not for sale, although after his performance at Mestalla, he will indeed say farewell to his old position.

In theory, Ferran Torres started the season as Raphinha's theoretical substitute. Ansu Fati was supposed to fill the void that Robert Lewandowski might leave in certain matches, while Pau Víctor and Fermín were Flick's choices to give Lamine Yamal a rest. However, after tonight's Valencia-Barça match, Ferran Torres's role could be different.

For some matches now, Ferran Torres has been accustomed to entering the field as a substitute for Robert Lewandowski. This decision by Flick, made after much reflection, responds to the need to give the Pole a rest due to his age, but also to the fullness shown by the starting wingers. Lamine and Raphinha don't need a substitute, so Flick has surely confirmed to Ferran that his new position will be that of center forward definitively.

With Ferran Torres as '9', Deco is clear about his goal

If Ferran Torres establishes himself as Lewandowski's top-level replacement, Deco and the Barça board are clear that they must look for a winger. Although Lamine and Raphinha are splendid and in peak physical condition, any injury could disrupt Flick's plans.

That's why, despite what happened last summer, Deco is still thinking about Nico Williams. The Athletic winger, who decided to stay in Bilbao for another season, increasingly has more chances of joining Barça. His clause is affordable, he has a great relationship with several players from the Catalan team, and he also fits Flick's needs.