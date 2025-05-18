Joan Laporta asks Jorge Mendes for a favor: 'it's the perfect time to sign him'

Barça's sports management has been working for months on planning the squad for the next season. Joan Laporta aims to strengthen several key positions, and one of them is in the team's offensive area. Strengthening the full-back positions with experienced players who can give Jules Koundé or Balde a break is also a priority.

In the offensive area, they are looking for a goal-scoring forward who can eventually replace Lewandowski, who will turn 37 this summer. Despite this, the squad's performance has been exceptional, winning three titles and reaching the Champions League semifinals. All of this has brought in good extra income for the club, allowing it to secure reliable signings in the summer market.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

President Laporta has been closely following Rafael Leao, the Portuguese winger from AC Milan and a star for the Italians, for a long time. The Portuguese international is one of the best wingers in the world and stands out for his skill, speed, and physical power. Last summer, Barça already attempted to sign him but faced a refusal from the Italian club.

Laporta trusts Jorge Mendes

It is well known that Joan Laporta and agent Jorge Mendes have a fantastic relationship that could be key to Rafael Leao's future. AC Milan has had a very complicated and tumultuous season with a coaching change and a defeat in the Cup final. The Portuguese winger might be interested in changing scenery and giving a new boost to his soccer career.

With Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as undisputed starters on the wings, Barça considers it essential to bring in an striker who can offer rest, competition, and differential quality. The great dream of the blaugrana president is Rafael Leao, and this summer he will try again to bring him in. In recent weeks, Jorge Mendes has stepped in to make the dream a reality.

Mendes key piece in the signing

Although he is not the official representative of the Portuguese player, Mendes has great influence on Leao and his circle. Mendes has reportedly already started the necessary contacts to get the player out of AC Milan, where Rafael Leao no longer feels as comfortable as before. The Portuguese winger has a contract in force until 2028, and the current clause is 175M.

Milan might be open to negotiations for a figure close to 70M, an amount that Barça would be willing to pay. This amount is far from the 100M the Italians demanded a year ago. Departures from the club will also be important to finance this operation, and exits of players like Ronald Araújo or Frenkie De Jong are not ruled out.