Barça beats Espanyol and Gerard Piqué makes it very clear on his social media: 'What a f...'

A few minutes ago, a highly desired classic between Espanyol and FC Barcelona took place at the Estadio de Cornellà-El Prat. Culers arrived with a clear mission: win to be crowned champions of LaLiga EA Sports, and they succeeded.

The match was intense from the start, with both teams seeking victory. Barça, with the pressure of having the title within reach, showed focus and determination. Gradually, the visitors imposed their style, combining touch and speed, until Lamine Yamal tipped the score.

| Europa Press

The jewel of La Masia opened the scoring with a powerful shot that left Joan García with no options. The Pericos tried to react, but the Culer defense was solid in the final stretch. Thus, Hansi Flick lifts his first league as Barça's coach and the fans celebrated it in style, especially Gerard Piqué.

Gerard Piqué speaks out after the classic on his social media: a jab at Espanyol?

With the final whistle, FC Barcelona was crowned champion of LaLiga EA Sports, ending a season full of emotions. The celebration was immediate, and reactions to the victory quickly followed on social media and sports media.

Among all the responses, the one that stood out the most was from Gerard Piqué. Former player and club legend, Piqué keeps a special relationship with FC Barcelona, to which he remains closely linked despite being retired. His voice carries weight inside and outside the locker room, and his opinions usually generate great expectation.

On his social media, Gerard Piqué was clear and concise after Barça's victory. With just two words, he summed up the sentiment of the entire fanbase: "What a pleasure." This brief message encapsulates the joy and pride that Culers feel for having won the title, especially in such a symbolic venue as Espanyol's stadium.

Moreover, his phrase implicitly carries a direct jab at the city's eternal rival. Winning the title in the stadium of a neighboring team, and traditional rival, adds an extra layer of satisfaction for the Culer fanbase. Gerard Piqué knows it and reflects it with his message, which has been very well received by Barça's followers.

The victory over Espanyol not only gave Barça a new title but also reinforced the passion and rivalry of the City of Barcelona. Gerard Piqué, as always, has managed to express with few words the feelings of the Culer side of the Catalan capital.