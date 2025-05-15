Barça wins, but the focus is on the hit-and-run: There are new images and details

FC Barcelona has won 2-0 in the Catalan classic against RCD Espanyol and has been crowned the new champion of LaLiga EA Sports. Flick's team, after a somewhat discreet first half, managed to turn the situation around thanks to a splendid Lamine Yamal. The youth player scored a beautiful goal from outside the box to open the scoring and give the victory to the culés.

This way, Barça, and especially Hansi Flick, conclude a season to remember. The German, in his first campaign in charge, has achieved what seemed impossible just a few months ago. He has filled the squad with confidence, recovering some who were considered finished like De Jong or Raphinha, and giving wings to new gems from La Masia like Cubarsí or Lamine.

However, beyond what happened on the field, all the attention was drawn by the incident that occurred near the perico stronghold beforehand. A situation of maximum tension from which, little by little, we are learning new images and details.

What happened in the match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona?

Minutes before the start of the match, a mass incident occurred outside the RCDE Stadium that caused chaos. In fact, the match was almost suspended due to this circumstance. Initially, there were many doubts about what happened.

We now know that the incident was caused by a woman who found herself trapped among the crowd while driving her vehicle. The fans began to hit the car, and after a few seconds of distress, the woman accelerated, running over dozens of spectators. Quickly, chaos began to reign, but the presence of the authorities prevented the situation from escalating.

During the halftime of the match, the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, appeared to provide the latest update on the incident. Calm and composed, Illa confirmed what we have been explaining and that, fortunately, there are no major injuries to regret. The incident resulted in 14 injuries, all of them minor except for a girl who was trapped under the vehicle.

The images we are gradually seeing are chilling. They show the tension of the moment and the quick appearance of the authorities. For now, the latest update is that the driver has been arrested and given a breathalyzer test.