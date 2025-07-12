Joan García makes the new Luka Modric signing for Barça: all the details

Barça keeps working in the transfer market to make the most of every opportunity it may offer to bring in new talents. The first to arrive has been Joan García, and the transfer of Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen is expected to be made official soon. These are two young footballers with great potential who promise to bring much joy in the near future.

Joan García arrives at Camp Nou to be the starting goalkeeper, with Szczesny backing him up and waiting for his chance on the bench. The plan for Roony is for him to alternate between the first team and the reserve team as needed. After last year's major debacle, one of the goals of the sporting management is to strengthen the reserve team and bring it back to Primera RFEF.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

To achieve this goal, Deco and Joan Laporta are working to reinforce it with young talents with an eye on the first team. Roony will be the first footballer to strengthen the reserve team, but he won't be the only one. Thanks to Joan García's agent, Barça will finalize the signing of the new Luka Modric in the coming days.

Lovro Chelfi, new signing for the future

Chelfi is an attacking midfielder who is only 18 years old and is already an international with Croatia's under-19 national team. The young midfielder has signed for Barça Atlètic after standing out at his club NK Kustosija and attracting the attention of several Premier League teams. The deal was closed for about €300,000 with add-ons that could reach €2M.

Chelfi is seen as the gem of Croatian soccer and stands out for his tactical intelligence, precise left foot, and organizational character. He plays as an attacking midfielder or offensive organizer and was developed in Dinamo Zagreb's youth system. The agreement with the Croatian club includes 50% ownership of the player's rights, with a contract until June 2027.

Lovro Chelfi's playing style

With Chelfi's signing, Barça brings in an offensive midfielder with an exquisite left foot. He is a footballer who is 5 ft. 8 in. (1.72 m) tall and is known for his outstanding performance in the creative area of the field. His close ball control is his trademark.

He now arrives at Barça to be a great addition for Barça Atlètic and to help regain the lost division. It is expected that his performances could catch Hansi Flick's attention and that the player could get his chance with the first team in the medium term. Chelfi's signing once again proves Barça's firm commitment to young talents.