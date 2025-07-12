Fermín López targets Barça's no. 1 rival after what happened in the last few hours

Fermín López's future is surrounded by uncertainties and unsolved questions; Barça doesn't rule out his departure if an offer over €60M arrives. Conversely, if he ultimately decides to stay, his role in Hansi Flick's system is also unclear. Last season, even though he stood out in his performances, the Andalusian was used less than desired.

He was a key footballer for Xavi Hernández, arriving from the second line with his insightful play and scoring ability. Fermín was also decisive for the Spanish National Team in the recent Paris Olympic Games. The result was being crowned with Olympic gold, which earned him recognition from Barça for his contract renewal until 2029.

After the Olympic Games, everything seemed to indicate that the attacking midfielder would have an essential role in Flick's system. Reality has been different, although the German coach values Fermín's contribution, the great competition in midfield means his prominence isn't the desired one. All these uncertainties, along with the possibility of a top-level winger arriving, mean Fermín could be on the way out.

Fermín's future

In recent days, rumors have soared about Bayern Munich's great interest in Fermín López. The Bavarian team has lost their star Musiala for several months due to a serious injury suffered in the Club World Cup currently taking place. An unfortunate clash with PSG's goalkeeper left the German player KO.

| Europa Press

The talented attacking midfielder had to leave the field in visible pain, and medical tests have confirmed the worst. Everything suggests Musiala will miss the entire season due to a serious ligament injury. The Bavarian team is analyzing various possibilities to cover the important loss of their star.

Fermín López, Bayern's first option

Musiala's absence is a tough psychological and sporting blow for Vincent Kompany's team, who has asked the club for a reliable signing to cover his absence. In the German club, one of the most liked options is Fermín, 21 years old, for his energy, vision, and scoring ability. Barça could be willing to transfer him if an offer between €60M and €70M arrives.

The decision will be in Fermín's hands, as he will ultimately decide his future. Barça count on the player but also understand that a footballer of his quality may want more prominence than they can currently guarantee. Meanwhile, Bayern wouldn't have any problem paying an amount close to €60M; Fermín has the final say.