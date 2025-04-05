Confirmed, It Hurts Lamine Yamal and Barça Activates His Sale: He Goes to Atleti

Lamine Yamal has become the new star of Barça, the 17-year-old forward has already become the most valuable asset of the blaugrana entity. His market value reaches 180M, Lamine Yamal has no ceiling at the moment. Every match shows his enormous quality, his talent is innate with his impossible dribbles or his outside passes.

Barça is aware that they have a new treasure in the squad and they need to take maximum care of him. The club was very upset about what happened last Wednesday in the Copa semifinal against the Colchoneros. Lamine was once again the best player of the match until Clément Lenglet, still owned by Barça, tried to take the ball from him.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The French center-back ended up delivering a violent kick to the youth player's ankle, leaving Lamine on the ground with obvious signs of pain. Lamine's ankle was injured and covered in blood, and there were fears of a possible injury to the La Masia player. Fortunately, it all ended in a scare, but the club heavily criticized Lenglet's tackle for being out of place.

Lamine Yamal: The Best of the Match

Barça reached their place in a new Copa final this past Wednesday at the Metropolitano, a final they hadn't reached since 2021. Lamine Yamal became the MVP of the match by delivering a brilliant assist to Ferran Torres, who finished perfectly. Lamine Yamal thus made his 18th assist of the season, numbers only within reach of the chosen ones.

Lamine Yamal was the true protagonist in Barça's offensive line, driving the Rojiblanca defense crazy, which played hard. So much so that a kick from Lenglet ended up causing blood on his ankle. Hansi Flick wanted to substitute him, but Yamal held on the field until the 87th minute.

Barça Activates Lenglet's Sale

It is already known that the French center-back is not in Flick's plans, nor in the sports management's, nor in President Laporta's. The president wants to activate the sale of the Frenchman so that he definitively leaves Barça this coming summer. The trigger was his tackle on Lamine Yamal this past Wednesday.

His destination is at the Metropolitano, where Simeone is delighted with the center-back's performance, who has become a fixture in his game plan. Barça can certify his transfer if Atlético ends up paying an amount close to 10M Euros. Barring a last-minute surprise, both clubs are destined to reach an agreement for the transfer of the French player.