Javier Tebas's LaLiga goes on the offensive again, now against Women's Barça: 'shameful'

LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, is often involved in many controversial issues. In Barça's context, Tebas has been a threat to Barcelona fans for several years for various reasons. First, it was the financial fair play issue, which forced Messi's unexpected and painful departure.

Recently, Javier Tebas has been in the spotlight with the issue of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor's registration. The LaLiga president tried by all means to prevent Barça's signings from being able to play and almost succeeded. Fortunately for the Catalan club, the Higher Sports Council ended up siding with the Catalans.

| Europa Press

Beyond all that, Javier Tebas has also been extremely critical of the entire Negreira Case. And now, after a few months of relative calm, Tebas's figure reemerges, this time, against Women's Barça. Pere Romeu's girls will play their fourth consecutive Champions final this Saturday in Lisbon, a match that will coincide in schedule with several matches of LaLiga's last matchday.

LaLiga eclipses the women's Champions final

It may be that Javier Tebas doesn't decide the schedules, but as LaLiga president, the actions under his umbrella continue to generate controversy. In this case, two teams are fighting for the third relegation spot: Leganés and Espanyol. Well, LaLiga has decided that the two matches that will determine the relegation will be played at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday, the 24th.

The controversy arises because both matches will coincide with the great women's Champions final that Barça will play in Lisbon the same Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Women's Barça will play their fourth consecutive final against Arsenal, and it seems that LaLiga, presided over by Javier Tebas, wants to take away its prominence. This scheduling coincidence has caused criticism toward the national competition.

Controversy over the schedules of LaLiga's last matchday

The fight for salvation will coincide with Barça's women's Champions final. An issue that will divide, for example, Catalunya, where media will have to decide which event to give more prominence to. Espanyol is fighting for survival against Las Palmas, a match that will be played in Cornellà at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Half an hour earlier, the great final in Lisbon of Women's Barça against Arsenal will have begun. Tebas's LaLiga will eclipse the great women's soccer final with two key clashes for staying in the First Division.