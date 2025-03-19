Official: Van Dijk's Replacement Leaves Barça: Total Surprise, Liverpool Pushes

Barça is managing to overcome its economic crisis, something that seemed completely impossible a few years ago. Those from the Ciudad Condal have done everything possible to return to the top of Europe, and it seems they are achieving it through effort. After several setbacks over the past seasons, Barça fans are happy again with the squad they have now.

With good results in the league and Champions, Barça has regained its form and is dominating with its very particular play style. Additionally, Hansi Flick has struck the right chords and has formed a very competent team. However, despite the current good moment, Barça's leadership doesn't rule out certain departures in the summer, especially after learning of Liverpool's interest in Van Dijk's successor.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Liverpool Finds the New Van Dijk at Barça

Van Dijk is considered by many to be the best central defender in the world, and rightly so. The Dutchman had a market value of 30M in 2017-18, but Liverpool decided to pay more than 84 and a half million to secure his services. However, now, several seasons later, he is close to leaving completely free.

As of today, Van Dijk still hasn't renewed with Liverpool, and everything indicates that he won't, thus becoming completely free. His contract expires this very summer, and it is rumored that the defender is already talking with other teams. In fact, after the elimination against PSG, he was seen talking with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which sparked all kinds of rumors.

In such a scenario, Liverpool is already starting to look at the transfer market, thinking about finding a replacement on par with Van Dijk. Specifically, the English club's management has set its sights on Ronald Araújo, a central defender from FC Barcelona. The situation of the Uruguayan generates many doubts, and the team led by Arne Slot wants to take advantage.

Ronald Araújo Could Be Van Dijk's Successor

Ronald Araújo renewed with Barça recently until 2031, but his lack of prominence raises doubts. The Uruguayan expected to have many minutes, something that is not happening. Liverpool, fearing Van Dijk's departure, has shown great interest in his situation and could pay his clause this very summer.

During the first 10 days of the transfer market, Ronald Araújo's release clause is 65M euros. If Hansi Flick doesn't start giving him minutes, it is likely that the central defender will end up leaving for Liverpool. Everything will depend on Van Dijk's departure, which seems almost decided.