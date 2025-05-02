Confirmed, Returns to Barça: Andreas Christensen Unlocks a €40 Million Signing

Andreas Christensen is going through the most challenging time since his arrival at FC Barcelona. The center-back has spent the entire season sidelined due to his injury and subsequent relapses. Christensen has only played 36 minutes, being the least used by Hansi Flick.

| Europa Press

Although Christensen has rejoined group dynamics and has been drafted for some matches, Flick isn't giving him many minutes. He doesn't seem to be in the German coach's plans, so he will only play in moments of utmost need. Despite this situation, the Danish center-back has no intention of leaving Barça this summer, as he still has a contract until June 2026 and wants to fulfill it.

Andreas Christensen continues to think he can earn the coach's trust if he has a good preseason. However, Joan Laporta and the sports management only think about forcing his departure. Currently, Christensen has become a problem for the club in terms of planning.

Andreas Christensen's Departure Is Key to Laporta's Plans

Andreas Christensen, as we have indicated, is committed to fulfilling his contract with Barça. He wants to forget this disastrous season and start the new one with renewed vigor. However, the Barça board has a completely opposite goal to that of the footballer and wants to force his departure to finance a signing.

Christensen, despite his physical problems, has a good market in leagues like the Premier or Saudi Arabia. His successful stint at Chelsea, from which he arrived as a free agent, makes some English clubs potentially interested in the footballer. Barça would be satisfied if they could end up closing his sale for 15 million, thus facilitating the return of the prodigal son to Camp Nou.

The Return of Alejandro Grimaldo

Andreas Christensen's departure would be key to signing the return of Alejandro Grimaldo, a former La Masia player. Grimaldo, a left-back for Bayer Leverkusen, has played 45 matches this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 12 assists. At 29 years old and in full maturity, Alejandro Grimaldo would be delighted to return to Barça.

Alejandro Grimaldo has an active contract with the German team until June 2027 and his market value is set at 40 million. Christensen's departure would not only free up salary space for his registration but also finance part of his signing. Grimaldo's return won't be easy, but Deco is seriously considering paying his transfer: he wants him back at Camp Nou.