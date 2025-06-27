Breaking news, Javier Tebas issues a clear warning, Barça misses out on star signing

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, is continuing his personal crusade with Barça and has already issued a final and clear warning to Joan Laporta. According to Javier Tebas, president of the club employers' association, Barça is still not in the famous 1:1, so they wouldn't be able to register Nico Williams, their star signing. A few weeks ago, Javier Tebas already stated that "one thing was paying release clauses and a very different thing was registering players", making reference to Nico Williams's signing for Barça.

Sources from Barça claim to be "fed up" with Javier Tebas's behavior, who constantly reveals Barça's financial situation and worries all culers around the world. Joan Laporta keeps his plan, which is clear and evident: Barça wants to pay Nico Williams's release clause this coming July 1 and, afterwards, register the Navarrese footballer. Meanwhile, Javier Tebas is trying to "muddy" the situation, which could end with a Nico Williams who already has many doubts because of the reaction from his own fans.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Athletic Club, meanwhile, is also playing their cards to harm Barça. This past Thursday, through a statement, the Basque club announced that "they will take the payment of Nico Williams's release clause to court and that they will closely monitor Barça's accounts". In other words, Athletic Club understands and takes for granted that Barça, with help from Javier Tebas, is registering players with different regulations than other clubs.

Latest news, Javier Tebas issues a clear warning, Barça left without star signing

Barça is working to complete a historic transfer window, but they know that, ahead, they'll face a great enemy. This is none other than Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga. Javier Tebas is very clear about it and has already sent a direct message to FC Barcelona: LaLiga's financial control will remain just as strict, so anything can happen.

Barça is on the verge of signing Nico Williams, Athletic Club's forward for whom Barça will pay €62M, but Tebas believes he couldn't be registered. This is what the president of the club employers' association has communicated, who insists on repeating a "Dani Olmo Case," now with the Spanish forward Nico Williams, who will be announced soon. Barça is fuming, as they know that Javier Tebas is unbreakable and inflexible, especially now that the rest of Spanish clubs doubt everything.

"What we'll do, as we've always done, is that FC Barcelona will have to comply with the rules to sign players, whether it's Nico Williams, Haaland, Messi... whoever it is. We're not going to change anything", Javier Tebas said in an interview given to 'Agencia EFE'. Likewise, Tebas also made it clear that "Athletic Club de Bilbao doesn't have to issue any statement, it's our duty to explain doubts about Financial Fair Play".