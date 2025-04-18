Frenkie de Jong Ruins Barça's Plan with His Renewal: 'Flick Is Left Without...'

This season hasn't been easy for the Dutch international from Barça, especially after his latest injury. Frenkie De Jong had one foot out of the club in the summer, but his injury prevented his departure. The Dutchman arrived in the summer of 2019 from Ajax for 86M, but his performance these seasons has been very inconsistent with more downs than ups.

His continuous physical problems have meant that the midfielder hasn't managed to find the desired consistency. Frenkie returned to competition last October and struggled to get into the team. Hansi Flick had found in Marc Casadó the ideal partner for Pedri in the double pivot.

However, De Jong gradually entered the German's scheme and has slowly gained his trust. Frenkie has played 36 matches this season, 1820 minutes of effective play, scoring 2 goals and providing two assists. With the injury of the youth player Marc Casadó, Frenkie De Jong has become a starter in many matches and is praised by the German coach.

Frenkie De Jong's Renewal, Closer to Happening

Frenkie De Jong started the season without finding himself, his ankle issues didn't disappear, his return was delayed, and his frustration increased. In early October, he returned in a Champions League match against Young Boys. His first matches after his return showed the player's fear of relapsing into his issues.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

With the start of 2025, things changed radically, and Frenkie found his best version again. Flick noticed this change, gave him more confidence, and Marc Casadó was relegated to the bench in certain matches. Casadó's injury ended up tipping the balance in the position that had started in the hands of Marc Bernal.

The Dutchman is delivering great performances like the first leg of the Champions League against Dortmund. He understands perfectly with Pedri, providing great solidity to the midfield. This great performance has made Barça want to renew him, and Frenkie is willing to accept the new conditions that Barça imposes on him.

Frenkie's Renewal Halts Thomas Partey's Signing

| Europa Press

The Ghanaian from Arsenal still hasn't renewed, and it's very likely he will change clubs in the summer. Hansi Flick prioritized the arrival of an all-rounder like Partey, but Frenkie De Jong's renewal could halt his incorporation. The former Atlético player has started 36 of Arsenal's 43 matches this season, showing a high level.

The Ghanaian footballer had as a priority to return to the Spanish League, and more specifically, to land at Camp Nou. His status as a free agent made him an interesting signing for Barça, his versatility, being able to play in the pivot as well as right-back, was a key point. His arrival at Barça will largely depend on Frenkie De Jong's future, whether he ends up renewing his contract or not.