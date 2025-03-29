Irene Paredes Breaks Her Silence and Sends a Message to Barça's Leadership: 'I'm Going to...'

Women's Barça are experiencing one of the brightest moments in their history. The squad is full of talent, with established players and young prospects ensuring a promising future. This year's signings have further strengthened a team that was already dominant, and La Masia continues to produce gems that will soon shine in the first team.

There is quality in every position. From the goalkeeper to the forward, Barça has footballers who make a difference. But in defense, there is one name that stands out above many: Irene Paredes.

Irene Paredes, a Leader On and Off the Field

The center-back joined Women's Barça in 2021 and, from day one, became a key piece. Alongside Mapi León, she has formed one of the best center-back pairs in the world. Her experience, leadership, and quality have made her a reference within the locker room and one of the most beloved players by the fans.

Paredes is a veteran with authority, someone who always steps up in difficult moments. On the field, she is a wall. Off it, a voice respected by all.

Her Contract, an Uncertainty

However, her future is uncertain. Her contract with Women's Barça ends this season, and there is still no news of a renewal.

With time running out, the fans are eagerly awaiting a decision. There has been talk of a possible move to Liga MX Femenil or a return to Athletic Club, but for now, these are just rumors.

Irene Paredes Speaks Clearly

Amidst so many rumors, Irene Paredes has decided to break her silence and clarify the situation. The footballer has been clear and direct: "My priority is to stay at the club. My agent and Barça are in contact."

With this statement, Paredes dispels any doubts. Her intention is to continue wearing the blaugrana jersey. She doesn't want distractions, she doesn't want her future to become a topic of debate, she wants to stay, and the club also wants to count on her.

A Message for Barça's Leadership

Now, the ball is in the board's court. Paredes has already made clear what she wants, and Barça can't afford to lose a footballer of her caliber. Not only for what she brings on the field but for what she means within the locker room.

She is a leader, a reference, and a key piece in a team that aspires to continue making history. The decision is in the club's hands. But if Irene Paredes has made anything clear, it's that she wants to remain blaugrana.