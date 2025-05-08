Iñigo Martínez warns Pau Cubarsí in advance: 'Next Year You'll Have a New C...'

Without a doubt, Hansi Flick has been the protagonist of this new Barça. His decisions have transformed a team that seemed sunk not so many months ago. Flick has known how to configure a balanced squad of talent, youth, and experience.

The most palpable example is in the center of the defense: Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez form the most solid duo in Europe. The Basque is characterized by his leadership, experience, and defensive sobriety. Meanwhile, the jewel of La Masia complements him with his tactical intelligence, vision of the game, and impeccable ball distribution.

However, Iñigo Martínez is already 33 years old and Barça has the obligation to look for a reliable replacement looking to the immediate future. In recent months, several candidates have been mentioned, with Jonathan Tah being the best positioned, although Deco hasn't finished giving the green light to the signing.

New partner for Pau Cubarsí

Faced with FC Barcelona's passivity, Jonathan Tah has decided to negotiate with other teams. Inter Milan or Bayern Munich are positioning themselves to take the experienced defender who becomes a free agent in the summer. Even, in the last few hours, Real Madrid is being mentioned in case Xabi Alonso ends up becoming the new white coach.

In such a scenario, with Iñigo Martínez in the final stretch and Jonathan Tah almost ruled out, the Barça board is looking for another center-back who can accompany Pau Cubarsí for years. And the solution has appeared in the Premier League. We are talking about Dean Huijsen, the tall Bournemouth center-back who is having a spectacular campaign being one of the revelations of the Premier League.

Dean Huijsen appeals to Barça

Dean Huijesen, the young center-back with Spanish nationality of only 19 years old, is of great interest to Barça. His powerful physique, ball distribution, good positioning, and aerial game dominance make him the great desired for the defense. His great campaign, in his first year in the Premier League, has even earned him a draft to the Spanish National Team, with which he has already debuted.

Looking ahead to the next season, Dean Huijsen will change airs and Barça could be his destination if Deco digs deep into his pockets. With Iñigo Martínez in the final stretch of his career and Ronald Araújo on the way out, the incorporation of Huijsen would be ideal. His signing, which would cost 60M, would mean a top-level companion for Pau Cubarsí for the next ten years.