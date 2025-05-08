Dani Olmo responds to Javier Tebas despite everything that happened: 'Never...'

Dani Olmo has established himself as one of Barça's standout figures in the 2024/2025 season. His return to the Catalan club, after his stint with RB Leipzig, was a direct request from Hansi Flick, who already knew his potential from his time in the Bundesliga. For a figure close to 55 million euros, Barça acquired a versatile player, raised in La Masia, with great potential.

Since his arrival, Dani Olmo has shown his quality on the field, contributing key goals and assists in decisive moments. His adaptation to Hansi Flick's tactical scheme has been quick, becoming an essential piece in the culé attack. Strictly on a sporting level, we could say that everything has gone perfectly.

| Europa Press

Not everything has been so easy for Dani Olmo

However, the path hasn't been without difficulties for Dani Olmo. Injuries have prevented him from having the desired continuity, affecting his rhythm and participation in some important matches. Additionally, he faced administrative issues related to his registration in LaLiga.

The situation reached its critical point when LaLiga, presided over by Javier Tebas, questioned the validity of his registration due to financial fair play restrictions. The Higher Sports Council intervened, granting a precautionary measure that allowed Dani Olmo to continue playing with Barça. However, all this mess caused a lot of nervousness in his environment and directly affected his performance during some matches.

| Europa Press

Dani Olmo sends a message that knocks out Javier Tebas

Despite Javier Tebas's attempts, Dani Olmo has kept a positive and committed attitude with the Catalan club. He hasn't been overwhelmed by everything that has happened with his registration issue. Javier Tebas has tried, but Barça's '20' has remained firm.

In fact, in a recent press conference, Dani Olmo stated that he couldn't be happier. "It was worth coming to Barça, I have never regretted it, I had 100 percent trust from the club. It was an administrative issue; now I'm very happy to be here."

These words reflect his gratitude toward the institution and his determination to overcome adversities. Without directly mentioning Javier Tebas, Dani Olmo hints at a firm response to the controversies experienced. Playing at the club of his life is above everything.

Dani Olmo looks to the future with excitement

Dani Olmo's commitment to Barça is evident, and his determination to overcome obstacles makes him an example of professionalism and dedication. Despite the difficulties, his response has been clear: he has never regretted wearing the culé jersey.

Looking ahead to next year, Dani Olmo hopes to leave behind all the mess with Javier Tebas and experience a calmer season. His performance on the field raises no doubts, so it's important for him to be focused on soccer to see his best version.