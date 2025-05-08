Surprise at Barça after Fermín López's situation is confirmed: His decision is final

Fermín López has emerged as one of the biggest surprises for FC Barcelona in recent times. After a loan to Linares Deportivo in the 2022-2023 season, where he stood out with 12 goals and 4 assists, he returned to Barça with strength. His performance in the preseason under Xavi's direction earned him a place in the first team last season, where he showed his versatility and great playing ability.

His ability to connect and arrive from the second line was highly valued by Xavi, and now Hansi Flick keeps his role. Although he is not always a starter, Fermín leaves a positive impression every chance he gets. His commitment and dedication have been evident both in training and official matches, being one of the players who offers the most passion and dedication when he steps on the field.

| E-Noticies

Fermín López stirs passions in Europe

The lack of continuity for Fermín López has sparked interest from clubs like Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid. Both Amorim and Simeone see in Fermín a player who fits into their playing systems, valuing technical quality and defensive work. His youth and projection make him an attractive target for these teams.

Fermín López communicates his intentions to FC Barcelona

However, despite the offers and interest shown, Fermín López has made a clear decision regarding his future. The midfielder has expressed his desire to continue at Barça, showing his commitment to the club that has developed him. This decision reflects his loyalty and gratitude toward the Catalan entity.

In October 2024, Fermín López renewed his contract with Barça until 2029, with a release clause of 500 million euros. This agreement shows the club's trust in his potential and his importance in the long-term project. Despite the competition in the midfield, Fermín is determined to earn a place in Hansi Flick's plans and fight for a spot as an undisputed starter.

His performance during the last season, with 11 goals and 2 assists in 48 matches, supports his ability to contribute significantly in the final third. Additionally, his prominent role in winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games reinforces his profile as a key player both at the club and national team level. Without a doubt, Fermín López is a very valuable asset for FC Barcelona, so Deco and Laporta celebrate his decision to stay.