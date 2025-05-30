Historic swap between Barça and Liverpool: Ferran Torres says goodbye to Camp Nou

This season, Ferran Torres at Barça has been a mix of consistency and hard work. In the summer, the Barça forward was close to leaving due to several interesting offers. The possible arrival of Nico Williams from Athletic de Bilbao also increased rumors about his departure.

However, the proposals were rejected and Nico Williams decided to stay in Bilbao. This allowed Ferran Torres to find his place in Hansi Flick's plans. From the beginning, the German coach showed full trust in Barça's number 7, and Ferran has replied in the best possible way: with goals.

| Europa Press

Ferran Torres proves Flick right

When Hansi Flick arrived, he stopped Ferran Torres's possible departure. He made it clear to him that he would have a decisive role in the team. Although he wasn't expected to be an undisputed starter, his role was essential as a backup for Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine.

We can say without fear of being wrong that Ferran Torres's versatility has been key for Barça. He has played in every position across the front line with remarkable performance. His numbers back him up: 19 goals, mostly coming off the bench.

Barça wants a better winger: Ferran Torres enters the operation

Despite his good performance, Barça doesn't rule out including Ferran Torres in a high-profile transfer. Deco, a key advisor in the sporting area, has in mind the signing of Luis Díaz, a Liverpool player. To achieve this, he knows that it will be necessary to include Ferran in the deal.

Liverpool is asking for nearly 80 million euros for Luis Díaz. However, if Ferran Torres is included in the negotiation, the cost for Barça could be reduced by between 20 and 30 million. This swap could benefit both parties and promises to be the main attraction of the summer.

Luis Díaz, the top favorite to strengthen the Catalan attack

Luis Díaz is the chosen one to complement Barça's front line alongside Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine. His speed and offensive skill fit the style Hansi Flick is looking for. The Colombian's arrival could give a boost in quality to the Barça attack, although his price of 80 million makes everything more complicated.

For now, there is no agreement between Barça and Liverpool, although Deco has been negotiating for weeks. The swap with Ferran Torres would be a historic move that would favor such an agreement. It remains to be seen if both entities reach a consensus in the coming weeks.