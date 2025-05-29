Hansi Flick doesn't even want to see him, goodbye: he will play for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Summer 2025 is shaping up to be eventful. Hansi Flick has kept talks with Deco and Joan Laporta to define the team's needs ahead of the transfer window, which opens in just a few weeks. Among the priorities is the search for a goalkeeper to strengthen the goal, but Flick has also requested a winger to allow Raphinha and Lamine to rest.

In this context, Pep Guardiola could have an unexpected role in Barça's decisions. The relationship between both teams could create an interesting connection in this market. However, it won't be in the way the Catalan coach expects, since Hansi Flick has very clear ideas and won't be influenced by anything or anyone.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

opposite situations: Barça and Manchester City

While Hansi Flick has achieved impressive results at Barça, Pep Guardiola has experienced a season to forget. Flick has built a balanced team that excites the culé fans. In contrast, Guardiola is facing the most difficult moment of his coaching career after years of success.

Despite this disparity, the transfer market brings both clubs together. Pep Guardiola is looking to renew Manchester City's squad and will make some important changes. Some players who were untouchable in the past, such as Jack Grealish, are set to leave this summer.

jack Grealish, offered to Barça, but rejected by Hansi Flick

Jack Grealish has been one of the players Pep Guardiola has put on the market. The English winger, for whom City paid €117 million, is on the way out after a more than discreet season. He has only played 1,500 minutes (1,500 min) in which he contributed 3 goals and 5 assists, truly poor numbers.

| Europa Press

Pep Guardiola already said a few days ago that "Jack Grealish has to play. He's an unbelievable player who has to play soccer every three days; that hasn't happened this season, nor last season, and he has to do it. With us or somewhere else", he admitted.

That's why, according to several media outlets, the English winger has been offered to Barça as an option to strengthen the attack. However, Hansi Flick doesn't see Jack Grealish as the ideal profile for his team. He believes he doesn't fit with Barça's dynamic or with the style he wants to impose.

Hansi Flick sends Jack Grealish back to Manchester City

Given Barça's refusal, Jack Grealish could remain at Manchester City. It's true that Pep Guardiola has spoken openly about his possible departure, but it seems difficult for another team to take on his high salary. It seems Grealish will have to stay at City until the end of his contract, which expires in 2027.

This transfer window promises significant moves for both teams. Flick's strategy, based on a long-term project, doesn't include signings that don't bring freshness and quick adaptation. That's why, after refusing to take in Jack Grealish, Manchester City will have to find another interested party.