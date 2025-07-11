Confirmed, Luis Díaz sets his condition to join Barça: Dani Olmo has given him the idea

Barça is still looking for a top-quality left winger to strengthen the attacking area. After Nico Williams's refusal, the Catalan club has focused its attention on Luis Díaz, Liverpool's forward. However, negotiations won't be easy due to several factors, including a condition imposed by the Colombian player himself.

Luis Díaz has been identified as one of the main options to strengthen Barça's left flank. Deco and Hansi Flick have shown their interest, highlighting his playing style and his ability to fit into the team's tactical scheme. The German coach knows he can provide many solutions in the final third.

However, his signing won't be simple. On one hand, Liverpool isn't willing to make his departure easy and has set a price of 80 million euros for his transfer. In addition, Luis Díaz has set a rule that must be strictly followed in order to sign with FC Barcelona.

Luis Díaz's request has to do with Dani Olmo

Luis Díaz's demand is inspired by the clause in Dani Olmo's contract with Barça. Last summer, after his signing and facing the risk of not being registered, "20" made a decision. He demanded a clause that allowed him to terminate his contract if the club couldn't register him due to financial problems.

In this regard, Luis Díaz has set a similar condition to accept a possible offer from Barça: he wants financial compensation in case he can't be registered in LaLiga. Liverpool's "7" is seeking guarantees that the Catalan club will be able to register him before making a commitment.

Dani Olmo and Luis Díaz have surely talked about it

Dani Olmo has been mentioned as an influence on Luis Díaz's decision. Both players spent time together during a vacation in Ibiza, where Dani Olmo publicly praised Luis Díaz, calling him a "world-class star." This gesture has been interpreted as a nod to the Colombian, suggesting that Barça would be an attractive destination for him.

Barça faces a complex situation. On one hand, the interest in Luis Díaz is clear, but the conditions imposed by the player and the high price requested by Liverpool complicate negotiations.

Meanwhile, the club must consider its ability to comply with LaLiga's registration regulations, especially after the experience with Dani Olmo. Barça is also evaluating other options such as Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, who could be a more affordable alternative.