Héctor Fort Responds to the Offer Received: He Already Has a New Team, He's Leaving in Summer

Héctor Fort was one of Xavi Hernández's discoveries, who saw something special in the young player from La Masia. The full-back was fortunate to coincide with the economic downturn, which provided many academy players with minutes. He quickly began to accumulate minutes until he established himself as an alternative to Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé.

However, since Xavi Hernández's departure, Héctor Fort has lost quite a bit of prominence. Hansi Flick doesn't fully trust his abilities and only gives him minutes in extreme cases, like on Thursday against Valencia, when he came on with the game already decided. It seems that the situation won't change in the near future, so everything suggests that there will be a drastic change in the young defender's career.

Héctor Fort's Future at Barça

Héctor Fort has earned the respect and appreciation of FC Barcelona fans, who see him as an academy player with a lot of talent to offer. In fact, although Hansi Flick is doing great things, some of the culés are asking for more minutes for the '32'. Nonetheless, nothing can be reproached to the German, as he is taking Barça to the next level.

Hansi Flick has brought the Catalans back to where they deserve to be, at the top of Europe. Besides winning matches, Barça is showing very complete football and well-worked tactics in training. Considering that the starting line-up is working very well, Héctor Fort is halfway out the door.

Jules Koundé is showing his best football, and it's very difficult for anyone to take his place if he continues in the same dynamic. In this regard, several sources are talking about Héctor Fort's departure, assuring that he has several options on the table. Specifically, Corberán's Valencia wants to secure his services.

Valencia Wants Héctor Fort

Héctor Fort has only played 388 minutes this season (72 with the reserves), and the situation is becoming frustrating. In search of opportunities, the full-back is considering how long it's worth waiting. According to Sport, the defender has received news about Valencia's interest, which has wanted him for months.

People close to Héctor Fort state that he didn't want to leave this winter transfer window and won't consider it until the season ends. We'll have to see what happens, but Valencia won't give up easily. Surely, in the summer, Corberán's team will return to try to secure the loan of the '32', who needs to leave to accumulate minutes and experience.