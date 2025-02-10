Surprise, New Price for Frenkie de Jong: Deco Finds Him a Destination in the Premier League

The situation of Frenkie de Jong has taken an unexpected turn. After several injuries and his refusal to renew, it seemed that his departure from Barça was imminent. However, the confidence Flick has given him has changed his plans and the perspective of the culés on him.

Frenkie de Jong has shown a different attitude and would be willing to adjust his salary to continue at Barça. This change of opinion has been positive for both the club and the coach. De Jong has earned Flick's trust, who now considers him essential in his scheme, even ahead of Casadó.

| Instagram, @frenkiedejong

However, his improvement also brings interest from other teams, and Deco knows it. That's why, after receiving a first offer from the Premier League, the sporting director must assess what to do. Everything will depend on the renewal, or not, of Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong's Good Performance Attracts Liverpool

Frenkie de Jong's level has improved significantly in recent weeks. His great performance has caught the attention of several clubs, with Liverpool being the most interested. The English club has offered 35 million euros to sign the midfielder next summer market.

Despite the interest from the Reds, Frenkie de Jong's decision is key. If the player decides not to renew, the offer of 35 million could be accepted by Barça. However, if he renews his contract, that amount would be insufficient for Deco to accept.

| Instagram, @frenkiedejong

Frenkie de Jong's Release Clause Will Determine His Future

If Frenkie de Jong decides to renew, his release clause could reach 1 billion euros. This would make his departure from Barça practically impossible. The club would prefer to keep him under those conditions if he decides to stay in Hansi Flick's project.

The future of De Jong also depends on the relationship he maintains with Hansi Flick, who structures the Catalan team. The coach plays an essential role in the midfielder's decision. If Flick's confidence remains, it is likely that Frenkie de Jong will choose to stay at Barça.

Frenkie de Jong's decision will be crucial for Barça's future. If he renews, his stay will be assured, but if he doesn't, the club could accept an offer like Liverpool's. De Jong's situation is key for the club in the coming months, and Deco knows it.