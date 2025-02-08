Rafael Leão Snubs Barça and Tells Jorge Mendes to His Face: 'I'm Going to...'

Rafael Leão is considered by many to be one of the best wingers in the current scene; especially since it has become clear how necessary he is for AC Milan. The Portuguese player has gone through a difficult stage in his career, but everything seems to have returned to normal. After much commotion and noise around the star, Jorge Mendes has been able to sit down with him calmly.

Meanwhile, Barça is always thinking about the best possible signings and, evidently, Rafael Leão is one of them. However, his arrival has not yet been possible due to various factors. Although Jorge Mendes maintains a great relationship with Joan Laporta, the Portuguese striker is tired of waiting for FC Barcelona and is already negotiating with another team.

Rafael Leão, one-on-one with Jorge Mendes

Jorge Mendes is the representative of many successful footballers, among them, Rafael Leão, the AC Milan star. The Portuguese player has become a key piece in the Italian team and right now seems irreplaceable. Even so, for the former coach, Fonseca, he was completely dispensable.

The former coach of the Milan team left Rafael Leão on the bench on several occasions because he didn't believe the young player deserved minutes. Even so, whenever he had an opportunity, Leão always replied and scored goals, provided assists, or created a lot of play. With his dismissal and the arrival of Sérgio Conceição, the winger has regained his prominence and no one can stop him.

However, several sources, such as El Nacional.cat, claim that the Portuguese player wants changes in his life. With this idea in mind, Rafael Leão, who is tired of waiting for Barça, is negotiating his future with Arsenal. In fact, Jorge Mendes is in direct contact with Mikel Arteta's team and everything seems to be going smoothly.

Barça lets Rafael Leão slip away: he aims for Arsenal

Although Raphinha is at a great level, a signing like Rafael Leão would have been very beneficial for the team in terms of rotations. He was rumored as a possibility throughout last summer, but AC Milan was asking between 90 and 100 million for him. Barça couldn't afford to pay this amount, and although Jorge Mendes tried, it couldn't be formalized.

Rafael Leão wanted to play for Barça and Jorge Mendes has a very good relationship with Joan Laporta, so it could have been an easy task. Finally, after many rumors, it seems he is definitively moving away from Barça and getting closer to Arsenal.