Hansi Flick points to a Barça heavyweight after what happened in the Champions League: 'There are...'

Hansi Flick has only been the coach of FC Barcelona for half a year, but his influence is already noticeable in several key aspects of the team. Since his arrival, Barça has shown a more dynamic version in attack, with an offensive trio that enjoys total freedom of movement. Whether to receive the ball at their feet or to break away and run into space, the tactical flexibility Flick has implemented has allowed the forwards to be completely unpredictable.

Additionally, the defensive line has also improved under his direction. The aggressive offside technique, implemented by Hansi Flick, has yielded good results, making the team more solid and compact. In fact, thanks to this defensive organization, Barça has avoided an extra round in the Champions League by finishing in second place in the first phase of the continental tournament.

Hansi Flick makes it clear after the Champions

However, despite the successes achieved and the team's good performance in many areas, Hansi Flick has made it clear that there are still aspects to improve. After the last Champions match against Atalanta, in which Barça suffered an unexpected draw at Montjuïc, the German coach was candid about the team's weaknesses. He used only one sentence to summarize his feelings, but it was enough for us to identify his intended recipient.

In his statements, Hansi Flick stated that "there are things we can improve in defense." A statement that, although general, many interpreted as a hint at Ronald Araújo, one of the most important players in the culé defense.

Ronald Araújo, in Hansi Flick's spotlight

During the match against the Italians, Araújo made several serious defensive errors that cost Barça the draw. The Uruguayan center-back, despite his great quality and determination, was not as solid as in other matches. Those mistakes were exploited by Atalanta, who managed to draw to Hansi Flick's dismay.

However, despite Hansi Flick's warning, the future of Ronald Araújo at FC Barcelona remains solid. He has just renewed until 2031, which makes it clear that his future lies at Camp Nou. However, the German coach will not hesitate to call Araújo's attention if his performance doesn't reach the expected level.

Hansi Flick is clear: he trusts the Uruguayan, but he will not allow mistakes to continue affecting the collective performance. Thus, despite his great talent, Araújo will need to improve in certain aspects if he wants to maintain his place in Barça's starting eleven.