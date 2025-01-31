Breaking news! Gavi renews with Barça and Chelsea already responds: 'We sign for free...'

Gavi, midfielder for Barça, has renewed his contract with the culer club and will continue wearing the colors of the club of his life until at least June 30, 2030. The player from Los Palacios y Villafranca, trained in the Barça academy, signed his new contract this Friday at noon, and consequently, it is now official. Gavi never had doubts about staying at Barça, but a couple of summers ago, when he doubted his importance in the project, he was very close to joining Chelsea.

A Chelsea that, after the official announcement of Gavi's renewal, has decided to go back on the offensive and respond with a possible free signing, which would significantly impact Barça. Gavi has renewed his contract and joins the list of great projects that have already done so: Ronald Araújo and Pedri have also renewed and will continue at Barça. The problem is that not all news is good for Barça, as Chelsea has entered the scene and, after Gavi's renewal until 2030, already threatens to sign.

[IMAGE]{791019}[/IMAGE]

Deco is prepared, but he knows that if Chelsea goes all out for a gem that hasn't renewed yet, things could get complicated for Barça under Laporta. Gavi has renewed and has a 1,000 million euro clause, but there is another young talent who hasn't signed yet and has a very tempting offer from Chelsea. Chelsea is upset after Gavi's renewal and, therefore, wants to go all out to secure a signing before the winter transfer market closes.

Gavi stays at Barça and Chelsea explodes: tremendous anger and free signing to compensate

Gavi was set to end his contract in 2026, and Barça wanted to avoid at all costs him leaving for free after that contract ended. Deco has managed to renew Gavi, but it seems evident that the Andalusian midfielder, captain of the first team, made it very easy, as he is happy at Barça under Flick. Barça is not worried about Gavi, but they are worried about another talent from La Masia, who has already received interest from the English Chelsea under Enzo Maresca.

Deco is ready to prevent the talent drain, but he knows that Barça's priorities have already been achieved and, therefore, he will not enter into negotiations for new contract improvements. Chelsea is affected by Gavi's renewal and wants to counter the continuity of the international midfielder with Spain with a signing from Barça. Joan Laporta and Deco are already working to prevent it: "It could be a disaster if he leaves for free to Chelsea."

Breaking news! Gavi renews with Barça and Chelsea already responds: "We sign for free..."

The latest news from Barça is led by Gavi's renewal, a youth player trained at La Masia who will continue playing for the culer club until the end of June 2030. In 2030, Gavi will be 26 years old, so Barça aspires to enjoy the best years of the Andalusian: they don't aspire to the same with another youth player, Chelsea appears. The English team, a candidate for the Premier League, is putting a lot of pressure to sign at Can Barça as a reply: they are very angry, Gavi has slipped away from them.

Chelsea, however, is already moving on and closing their particular "Gavi saga": the English close a free signing, responding forcefully to Gavi's renewal. Chelsea goes all out after Gavi's renewal: they want to sign at Barça and their target's contract ends in the coming months, Barça wants to prevent him from leaving for free. Deco is already warned, but he knows it will be difficult to retain one of the great gems of Barça: he barely plays under Flick and Chelsea tempts him to accept.

Barça has managed to retain Gavi, but they know that Chelsea goes all out for a new signing: he could leave for free, Deco is very concerned about this situation. According to 'e-Notícies', Maresca's Chelsea goes all out for the culer youth player Héctor Fort, a team member with a contract until the end of June 2026. Barça hasn't yet renewed Fort and knows they can't offer him a contract like Chelsea: Maresca wants Fort, a signing confirmed in these last days of the market.