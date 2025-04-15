It's a Necessity, Hansi Flick Knows It and Requests His Signing: 'Barça and Benfica Already Negotiate'

Hansi Flick Faces a Delicate Situation After Alejandro Balde's Injury. During the match against Leganés, Balde suffered a distal injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg, which will keep him off the field for approximately three weeks.

This absence means he will miss the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on April 26, as well as the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. Undoubtedly, a totally unexpected setback for Hansi Flick that highlights the shortcomings of Barça's sports planning.

| Europa Press

In the absence of Alejandro Balde, Hansi Flick Will Turn to Gerard Martín, a 23-year-old left-back with little experience at the elite level. The '35' has proven his worth in the opportunities he has received, making 31 appearances this season and contributing one goal in LaLiga. His most recent performance, coming on for Balde and performing well in the victory against Leganés, has reinforced the German coach's trust in his abilities.

Hansi Flick's Request: Strengthen the Left-Back Position

Although he trusts Gerard Martín for the remainder of the season, Hansi Flick Has Identified the Need to Strengthen the Left-Back Position with a Top-Level Signing. Given Alejandro Balde's physical fragility, the German coach is looking for a player who brings competition and experience, especially in critical moments of the season. The lack of reliable alternatives in that position has led Flick to request the sporting management to bring in Benfica's left-back: Álvaro Carreras.

Álvaro Fernández Carreras 2024/25 - Magic Skills, Goals, Tackles & Assists | HD

Álvaro Carreras has stood out in the Portuguese league for his defensive solidity and offensive capability, becoming a key piece for his team. His versatility and international experience make him an attractive option for Barça. However, Hansi Flick Knows That His Transfer Won't Be Easy, as his price and the competition complicate any Barça attempt.

According to recent reports, Barça and Benfica Have Already Held Talks to Finalize Álvaro Carreras's Transfer. His signing would provide Hansi Flick with a quality alternative at left-back, strengthening the squad for the challenges of upcoming seasons. Undoubtedly, a great reinforcement that would directly compete with Alejandro Balde for the starting position.