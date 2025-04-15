Pep Guardiola Demands a Barça Signing, Wants the New Dembélé: Will Pay €80M

Manchester City is experiencing a dramatic season, as despite their recent 5-2 victory against Crystal Palace, Pep Guardiola's team has shown its worst version. The lack of intensity in their play and defensive vulnerability have cast doubt on their dominance in the Premier League. With an aging squad and numerous injuries, Pep faces the need for a deep renewal this summer.

One of the most significant departures will be that of Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian midfielder, who after a decade at the club, has announced his departure at the end of the season. At 33 years old and with a recent history of injuries, his contract will not be renewed. Pep Guardiola has praised his legacy but believes it's time to move on: he now wants to sign Barça's new Dembélé as his replacement.

Who Will Replace City's 10?

With Kevin De Bruyne's departure, Pep Guardiola is looking for a new '10' who can bring dynamism and vision to the game, and the main target is Dani Olmo, the Barça striker. Despite his talent, Olmo has suffered multiple injuries, which is reminiscent of the ordeal Dembélé experienced in the Catalan city.

Pep Guardiola sees in Olmo a profile similar to Dembélé: he believes a change of scenery could benefit him physically. The Catalan coach has closely followed his development and believes that if he stays healthy, he can be a key piece in his scheme. In such a scenario, it's not out of the question that Manchester City might decide to go for Dani Olmo this summer.

Barça Finds Itself at a Crossroads

Barça faces a delicate situation with Dani Olmo. The club's financial difficulties have complicated the player's registration, and his future at Camp Nou is uncertain. With the possibility of an 80 million euro offer from Manchester City, Laporta might be tempted to sell, especially if the deal alleviates their economic situation.​

The potential addition of Dani Olmo reflects Pep Guardiola's intention to continue betting on the best talent. After his experience in the Bundesliga, the coach trusts that Olmo can quickly adapt to City's play style and provide the required creativity. The 80 million investment would be a demonstration of the club's commitment to strengthening their squad with quality players.​